Pakistan Launches Counteroffensive on India
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Saturday, Islamabad initiated counterattacks targeting Indian defense facilities, based on statements from the Pakistani armed forces.
The military reported the destruction of a missile depot in the Beas area of India, carried out under "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos," translated as "Iron Wall."
These countermeasures were a reaction to New Delhi's "Operation Sindoor," a cross-border offensive on May 6 that, according to Pakistan’s military, led to 33 fatalities and 62 injuries within Pakistani territory.
“All those (Indian) air bases from where Pakistan was attacked (on May 6) are being attacked simultaneously,” reported a Pakistani state broadcaster, citing military sources. “Pakistani drones are flying over Indian capital New Delhi,” it added.
According to the report, Pakistan’s forces are deploying their Al-Fatah missiles—named in memory of children from Pakistan who perished during Indian airstrikes on the night between May 6 and 7.
As of now, there has been no official response from the Indian government.
Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif has convened an urgent session of the National Command Authority, which oversees nuclear capabilities, to address the unfolding situation.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed a news agency that the military response was launched as a "last resort" due to India's "continued escalations."
