EU Supports Tribunal to Prosecute Russian Leaders
(MENAFN) The European Union on Friday expressed firm backing for the creation of a dedicated court aimed at holding top Russian authorities accountable for the "crime of aggression" perpetrated against Ukraine.
Kaja Kallas, the EU's top foreign affairs official, revealed this endorsement during a gathering in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
The event brought together foreign ministers from EU nations and their Ukrainian peer.
At the meeting, the diplomats endorsed a pact to form a Special Tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe, with the goal of addressing the "crime of aggression" committed by Russia's leadership.
“Today, we are taking a determined step toward justice by agreeing to establish a Special Tribunal to hold those responsible for the aggression against Ukraine accountable,” Kallas declared at the signing event.
She responded to inquiries about the United States' current absence of formal backing for the tribunal, highlighting Washington’s previous involvement.
"The US has contributed to bringing this court together for two and a half years. Therefore, they have been part of this initiative and the core group, and they are working to further develop it. We are very grateful for that. They are not currently part of it, but I assume they will rejoin sooner or later," she explained.
When questioned about the timeframe for the tribunal to begin administering justice, Kallas admitted the details remain unclear.
"This depends on when the Council of Europe sets everything up and how long it will take. I can’t give a specific date. But I’ve read in the materials that it should happen in 2026," she noted.
