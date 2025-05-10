Pak's Claim Of Destroying India's S-400 Missile Systems False: Indian Military

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is“false”, an Indian military official said on Saturday.
Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.
China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times.
These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.
Indian Military Destroys Pakistani Drones In Amritsar
Indian military on Saturday destroyed Pakistani drones flying over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar and warned Islamabad against violating India's sovereignty.
“Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
“In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” it said.
The Army said,“Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable.”
The Army, it added, will thwart enemy designs.
