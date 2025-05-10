Classical Music Hits An Air Pocket In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) “China's piano boom has gone quietly bust,” critic Norman Lebrecht wrote last month.“New piano sales in China are thought to be down to half of the peak 400,000 and the resale value has plummeted. An upright piano bought at 50,000 RMB fetches less than one-tenth of the purchase price in online sales sites.”

New piano sales fell from a pre-Covid peak of 400,000 in 2019 to 200,000 in 2022. China's imports of pianos-mainly high-end instruments for conservatory and professional use–fell from a 2021 peak of US$272 million to $197 million in 2023.

The Chinese still buy ten times as many pianos as Americans. But the confluence of the Covid epidemic and a weak housing market reversed the biggest classical music boom in history.

Added to this is a quiet rebellion by young Chinese against the exhausting demands of elite education in China-part of the trend that the Chinese have dubbed“lying flat.”

“According to statistics, there were 650,000 music schools and 25,000 piano shops in China in early 2022, but around 30% had closed down by the end of 2022,” the Singapore website ThinkChina reported.

The sudden attrition of classical music studies may have deleterious consequences that China's education establishment doesn't foresee, impeding China's ambition to become a scientific superpower.

Music provides a unique refuge for intellectual and emotional freedom in China's hierarchical society. In the West, classical music and scientific accomplishment have been close companions since the Renaissance. Music may play an even greater role in China.

With at least 40 million music students (some estimates are much higher), China teaches more classical music than the rest of the world combined. Proficiency at an instrument remains a de facto entrance requirement for some elite high schools.

But classical performance demands hours of daily practice for the 14 million young Chinese who will take the formidable Gaokao college entrance examination each year. Many of them eschew the required discipline and sacrifice.

The market for acoustic pianos, to be sure, isn't as bad as it sounds: The Chinese continue to buy digital instruments, better suited to piano practice in a small apartment.

One consulting firm projects a 9.4% annual growth rate in total keyboard sales between 2023 and 2030. But the sharp decline in acoustic piano sales implies a decline in advanced musical studies.

Many young Chinese reject the pressure cooker of entrance exams and long workweeks in favor of Western-style slacking and lifestyle flexibility.

Attrition of China's celebrated work ethic remains limited, according to recent studies by China's National Bureau of Statistics, but it worries Chinese authorities, who fear that the West's slacker culture will spread to China's youth.

The freefall in China's piano market reflects a turnabout in official education policy, ThinkChina explained.“The piano craze truly took off in China around 2008, when China implemented a policy allowing art students who attained Grade 10 in piano to earn extra points for their zhongkao (Senior High School Entrance Examination). This sparked off a wave of parents all over the country signing their children up to learn piano, in turn spurring a large market for piano lessons and exams.”