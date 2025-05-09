RPM Healthcare Study On Stage 2 Hypertension Published In The American Journal Of Managed Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM HealthcareST. PETERSBURG, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RPM Healthcare is proud to announce the publication of its peer-reviewed study, “Effect of Remote Patient Monitoring on Stage 2 Hypertension,” in The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) , one of the most respected journals in the healthcare field.This milestone represents a major moment for the RPM Healthcare team, whose research demonstrates the measurable impact of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) on reducing blood pressure in patients with Stage 2 hypertension. The study highlights how real-time monitoring, timely interventions, and data-driven engagement can support better outcomes and reduce strain on traditional clinical systems.The full article is now available online: Read the study."This publication is more than a scientific achievement, it's a validation of our model and mission," said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. "We've long believed in the power of proactive, patient-centered care. This study reinforces that belief with clinical evidence."Co-authored by RPM Healthcare's Clinical Advisor, Dr. Irina Koyfman, DNP, NP-C, RN and Chief Medical Officer, Lyle Dennis, MD, the study went through a rigorous editorial and peer review process prior to publication, affirming the strength of RPM Healthcare's approach and its ability to make a measurable difference in patient outcomes.The print version of the study is slated for release in AJMC's August/September issue.For media inquiries, please reach out to our Marketing Advisor, Victoria F. Vega at: .... For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare

