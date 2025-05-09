Pakistan Shoots Down Six Indian Harop Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistan's air defenses shot down six Indian Harop drones Friday, according to Pakistani military sources.

The total number of Indian drones downed over Pakistan's airspace now stands at 77, Pakistani news agencies reported.

Six drones were shot down in Pakpattan and Okara districts in Punjab Province, while 29 drones had already been downed by Thursday evening.

The two countries continue to engage in clashes along most of the Line of Control in Kashmir, following India's airstrikes on several locations inside Pakistan, which New Delhi claims were militant infrastructure linked to last month's Kashmir attack.

Pakistan has denied these allegations, but both sides have continued exchanging fire across the border, deploying drones and missiles since the escalation began.