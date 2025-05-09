Busy Week Heading into Long Weekend in Canada

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Monthly U.S. federal budget (April)

Featured Earnings

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) (Q1) EPS of $2.91, compared to $3.56 in the prior-year quarter.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) (Q1) EPS of $1.80, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) (Q3) EPS for 93 cents. compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Data Communications Management Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 10 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of 11 cents the prior-year quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 18 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (April)

Consumer price index (April)

Featured Earnings

Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) (Q1) EPS for gain of 61 cents, compared to a loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) (Q1) EPS of 12 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to $2.94 in the prior-year quarter.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) (Q1) EPS of 55 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Keyera Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.80, compared to $3.88 in the prior-year quarter.

Power Corporation of Canada (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S.

Featured Earnings

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) (Q4) EPS of $2.92, compared to $4.99 in the prior-year quarter.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) (Q3) EPS of 75 cents compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ambev SA (NYSE: ABEV) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead Building Permits (March) In February, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased by $371.3 million (+2.9%) to $13.1 billion. New Motor Vehicle Sales (March) New motor vehicle sales totalled 125,402 units in February 2025, a decrease of 8.1% compared to the year prior. This decrease was driven by a year-over-year decline to units sold in Ontario (-13.0%) and Quebec (-22.5%).

Featured Earnings

Aimia Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent compared to loss of 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AutoCanada Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 13 cents the prior-year quarter.

Bird Construction Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 21 cents, compared to 67 cents the prior-year quarter.

Calian Group Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.19 compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 23 cents compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 10)

Retail Sales (April)

Producer price index (April)

Empire State manufacturing survey (May)

Industrial production (April)

Capacity utilization (April)

Business inventories (March)

Home builder confidence index (May)

Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) (Q4) EPS for $1.27, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) (Q2) EPS of $5.68, compared to $8.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

CREAstats (April) National home sales fell 4.8% month-over-month. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 9.3% below March 2024.

Wholesale Trade (March) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 0.3% to $85.7 billion in February.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (March) Manufacturing sales rose 0.2% in February, mainly on higher sales of primary metals and chemical products. Meanwhile, sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector declined the most.

Housing Starts (April) The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 3.3% in March (214,155 units) compared to February (221,405 units). Actual housing starts were down 12.5% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,924 units recorded in March, compared to 17,052 in March 2024.

Featured Earnings

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS calls for loss of six cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 53 cents, compared to $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

NervGen Pharma Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Import price index (April)

Housing starts (April)

Building permits (April)

Consumer sentiment (May)

Featured Earnings

H World Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) (Q1) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLO) (Q2) EPS for 37 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Canada's International Transactions in Securities (March) Canadian investors acquired $27.2 billion of foreign securities in February, led by a record investment in US equity securities, which more than offset the significant divestment in these instruments in January. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $6.5 billion.

Featured Earnings

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (C:WUC) (Q1) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.