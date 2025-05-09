Taskus Shareholders Unhappy With Merger Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Potential Legal Claims

These awards spotlight what's possible when utilities have both a strong vision and the right tools to bring it to life

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies. The company has a bright future, and Wall Street analysts have established one-year stock price targets averaging $18.50 per share, with a high target of $22 per share.

On May 9, 2025, however, TaskUs announced that it would be sold to the buyer group, which already controls a majority of the company's voting power. Blackstone, Maddock, and Weir will buy out public shareholders for just $16.50 per share.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public TaskUs shareholders are being cashed out for a price that is well below the company's true value.

Please visit , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or [email protected] for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020



SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP