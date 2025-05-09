HOPE For Georgia Moms' Maternal Health Task Force Awards Georgia's Top 10 Maternal Health Websites For Expecting And New Parents Just In Time For Mother's Day

ATHENS, Ga., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mother's Day right around the corner, the Georgia Maternal Health Task Force has announced its first ever "Top 10 Maternal Health Websites: Spring 2025" awards, recognizing trusted, local, high-quality resources for expecting and new parents, healthcare providers and health educators. The Georgia Maternal Health Task Force is a coalition of healthcare providers, public health experts, patient advocates and community leaders. It operates within HOPE for Georgia Moms , a federally funded initiative dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes within the state.

More than 40% of Georgia's counties lack maternity care facilities, and more than half of the state's counties do not have a practicing obstetrician. While not a substitute for clinical care, access to high-quality patient education resources on the internet can help improve overall health in communities where care is limited. According to one study, for example, the internet is an important source of information for 8 out of 10 pregnant women in their first trimester because it is easy to access and because women can learn from the experiences of others. Other studies suggest that expecting moms can use the internet to reduce anxiety or fear around unknown situations as well as improve informed decision-making.

"Georgia's new and expecting mothers deserve easy-to-access, high-quality information on how to promote their well-being," said project director Dr. Heidi Ehrenreich, Ph.D., M.P.H., MCHES. "Our first cohort of website awardees do an excellent job educating expecting parents, families and providers."

To support these and other positive outcomes in maternal health, the Task Force reviewed dozens of local sites and evaluated them based on factors such as whether the site was relevant to the Georgia context, had evidence-based content and was user-friendly.

The Spring 2025 awards recognize the following websites for their outstanding maternal health resources (listed in alphabetical order):

Emory Healthcare - MaternityCenter for Black Women's WellnessDoulas of AtlantaGeorgia Department of Public HealthGeorgia Perinatal ConsultantsGeorgia Perinatal Quality CollectiveGeorgia WatchMother to BabyThe Atlanta DoulaWest Central Health District

These recognized websites will receive an official HOPE for Georgia Moms "Top 10 Maternal Health Website" badge to display on their websites and social media platforms-giving families extra confidence this Mother's Day and beyond that the resources they rely on have been vetted by experts.

"We are honored that the Center for Black Women's Wellness has been recognized for outstanding maternal health education," said Tosi Adeniyi-Miller, Senior Analyst and Maternal Child Health Advocate. "Accessible, trustworthy health information is vital-especially for communities that have historically faced barriers to care. This recognition affirms our commitment to equipping families with the knowledge they need to thrive."

Later this year, the Task Force will share information on how other organizations can submit their websites for consideration for the Fall 2025 awards.

About HOPE for Georgia Moms

HOPE (Healthy Outcomes and Positive Experiences) for Georgia Moms is Georgia's statewide maternal health initiative, funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) through the State Maternal Health Innovation and Data Capacity Program. Launched in 2022, the program brings together mothers, clinicians, advocates and community leaders to improve maternal health outcomes across the state. By amplifying lived experiences and connecting families with trusted resources, HOPE for Georgia Moms works to ensure every parent in Georgia survives and thrives.

This initiative is supported by HRSA of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under an award totaling $5,170,233. No funding is provided by non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

For more information, visit hopeforgeorgiamoms/

SOURCE HOPE For Georgia Moms

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED