Farnek Recognises Its Most Sustainable Supplier

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-based smart and green total FM company awards Fine Hygienic Holding for its commitment to sustainability during Farnek's annual green supplier awards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has acknowledged Fine Hygienic Holding as its top supplier in 2024, for its commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance.

Fine which supplies hygiene solutions to Farnek, was recognised by Farnek management for its net-zero strategy, ISO Certifications for Quality, Environment & Safety, good sustainability governance, annual carbon footprint and sustainability reporting, CSR policy and initiatives, strong worker welfare policy and for achieving the EcoVadis Silver Medal.

Farnek had made the EcoVadis rating system a mandatory criterion, integrating it into the overall supplier evaluation score. EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, helps organisations manage ESG risk and compliance and improve the sustainability performance of their value chains. Their scorecards, benchmarks, tools and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices for over 150,000 businesses across 220 industries and 180 countries.

“If Farnek is going to achieve its own net zero ambitions, then it is critical that we reduce our Scope 3 emissions, those generated through our procurement process. It is estimated that suppliers can contribute up to 65% of any organisation's carbon footprint, so we must encourage, recognise and reward our suppliers through programmes such as our green awards, which is now in its fourth year,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek.

Launched in 2022, Farnek's initiative integrates environmental and social considerations into its procurement process, to bring about a more positive environmental impact, by appreciating and prioritising its suppliers demonstrating a similar commitment and ESG values.

To achieve this, Farnek began by introducing green principles within its supply chain process, supporting its customers' eco-consciousness, to create long term valued partnerships, which drive supply chain sustainability.

Initially, Farnek provided training so that suppliers could understand the award criteria which also helped to increase participation by 20% this year.

Suppliers were then evaluated throughout a eight-stage process, which started with questionnaires being sent to key partners. Once these were completed and returned with supporting documentation, companies were scored, weighting their responses for each standard. By adopting a progressive rating system, Fine was the clear winner, scoring 95 out of a possible 100.

“All of the suppliers that submitted entries for the awards will receive feedback to help them improve their sustainability efforts. This is an integral part of our ongoing supplier engagement and supports our strategy to enhance our sustainable supply chain,” added Al Nahdi.

Photo caption: (L-R) Markus Oberlin, Group CEO, Farnek, Seifeddine Beldi, Country Manager & Head of Key Accounts, Fine Hygienic Holding, Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek, Mira Hachem, Director of Procurement, Farnek & Zaid Zeitoun, Business Development Manager, EcoVadis.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.