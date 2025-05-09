Handy Guide For Flyers Amid India-Pak Conflict: Which Airports Are Shut, How To Cancel Or Reschedule Flights And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the wake of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced theacross the northern and western regions of India until May 15. The decision comes after a coordinated drone attack by Pakistan on Indian territory on the night of May 8, involving an estimated 300 to 400 Turkish-made drones. These developments follow Operation Sindoor , a military response launched by Indian forces targeting terror infrastructure across the border, in retaliation for last month's Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

List of closed airports

The airports that have been shut down include those in Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

While larger airports like Delhi and Mumbai remain operational, heightened security protocols have been activated, affecting check-in processes and flight punctuality.

Airline advisories and passenger relief measures

Airlines have issued specific advisories for affected passengers. IndiGo has announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for all flights to and from Srinagar , valid for travel until May 22, provided the booking was made on or before April 22.

Similarly, Air India said,“In light of these unforeseen disruptions to flight schedules, Air India is offering customers with valid tickets for the impacted routes, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellation till such time that the airports remain closed.”

Other airlines like SpiceJet are also constantly updating their social media for all relevant advisories.

General public advisory

Passengers are being advised to regularly check their flight status on official platforms and avoid relying on unofficial sources or unverified social media updates. Airport operations teams have also urged travellers to expect longer wait times due to tightened screening procedures and restricted terminal access.

Authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and other major hubs have advised passengers to report at least three hours before departure for domestic flight and four hours for international services.

Passengers are required to carry valid identification and booking confirmations for entry into terminal buildings. Due to security restrictions, only ticketed travellers are being allowed inside. Secondary screening, including additional baggage checks and manual frisking, is in place at several airports as part of enhanced threat preparedness.

To prevent panic and ensure smooth operations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and local airport administrations have called on the general public to remain calm and cooperative.

The public is encouraged not to circulate or act upon unverified information, especially on social media, as misinformation could trigger unnecessary anxiety and hamper security coordination. Travellers are advised to plan ahead, remain patient, and support the ongoing efforts of airport and airline staff to maintain safety standards.

Impact on International Operations

International operations have also been affected, particularly routes over Pakistani airspace. With Pakistan closing its skies to Indian carriers, airlines like Air India have been forced to reroute flights to Europe and North America via the Middle East . This has resulted in longer flight durations, increased fuel stops, and potential delays of up to four hours. The situation is being monitored closely and coordination with airline operators is ongoing to ensure minimal disruption to essential international connectivity.

As the security situation continues to evolve, the ministry has assured the public that all steps are being taken to maintain order and prioritise passenger safety. People with immediate travel plans are urged to stay updated via airline websites, the DGCA portal, and official government announcements. Further updates are expected over the coming days based on strategic assessments by the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs.