US, Israel Discuss Possible American-Led Interim Administration In Post-War Gaza
The proposed plan would involve a transitional governance structure led by a US-appointed official, tasked with managing Gaza until the territory is demilitarised, stabilised, and a credible Palestinian governing body is in place, the sources said.
These deliberations are still in early stages, and no concrete decisions have been made. There would be no set timeframe for how long the US-led administration would remain in place-its duration would depend on developments on the ground, according to five individuals familiar with the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment