US, Israel Discuss Possible American-Led Interim Administration In Post-War Gaza


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States and Israel have held high-level discussions about the potential for Washington to oversee a temporary administration in Gaza following the end of current hostilities, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

The proposed plan would involve a transitional governance structure led by a US-appointed official, tasked with managing Gaza until the territory is demilitarised, stabilised, and a credible Palestinian governing body is in place, the sources said.

These deliberations are still in early stages, and no concrete decisions have been made. There would be no set timeframe for how long the US-led administration would remain in place-its duration would depend on developments on the ground, according to five individuals familiar with the matter.

