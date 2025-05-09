Hungary Expels Two Ukrainian Diplomats Over Espionage Claims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats described as“spies working under diplomatic cover”.

That's according to Hungary Tod y, Ukrinform reports.

“Today we expelled from Hungary two spies working under diplomatic cover at Ukraine's embassy in Budapest. We have handed the decision and the note to this effect to Ukraine's ambassador in Budapest here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

He added that the Hungarian government“will no longer tolerate Kyiv's continuous discrediting actions against Hungary”. Szijjártó also noted a rise in anti-Hungarian propaganda in Ukraine.

SSU exposesan intelligence spy network in Zakarpattia

“We Hungarians want peace, we say no to war, we have never supplied weapons to Ukraine, and we never will, and we have not allowed and will not allow ourselves to be dragged into this war, to drag Hungary into this war. These are the reasons for the smear campaigns launched against Hungary, and they are also the reasons for the smear campaign that the Ukrainians have launched against Hungary and the Hungarians this time,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine has uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network - the first such case in Ukraine's history.