China To Resolutely Safeguard Development Interests Commerce Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has said that China firmly opposes the abuse of the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" by the United States, and will resolutely safeguard its legitimate development interests.

He made the remarks here on Thursday when meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues concerning implementing the upgraded China-Russia agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments, strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation, and addressing the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" by the US side.

Wang said that after a thorough and comprehensive assessment, China has agreed to hold high-level economic and trade talks with the United States.

Noting that China has already taken countermeasures, Wang said that China's stance has been consistent.

He also said that China's resolve to safeguard its development interests remains unchanged, and its stance and objectives to safeguard international fairness and justice and maintain the international economic and trade order will not change.