New Book Reveals How Coaches And Consultants Can Sell $3K-$20K+ Offers In Just 5 Minutes Using One Slide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The book introduces the-a simple yet powerful visual framework that enables coaches, consultants, and service providers to close high-ticket sales betweenin less than five minutes. No pressure. No pitch. Just clarity that converts.

"Most experts don't have a sales problem; they have a clarity problem," says Gardner. "If people don't understand what you do, they can't buy it. The 1-Slide Offer solves that."

Backed by neuroscience and trust psychology, the 1-Slide OfferTM helps experts present their value in a way the brain processes faster; through a single, strategic slide. According to Gardner, images are processed 60,000x faster than text , which is why this method works so quickly.

Sales Without the Stress

Gardner's method was born out of frustration with traditional sales models. After years of launch fatigue and following every sales script in the book, he flipped the script. By simplifying his messaging into one clear visual, he was able to generate $65,000 in one afternoon -without a single sales call.

Since then, his clients, spanning over 51 industries, have used the framework to produce incredible results:



A legal nurse coaching team grew from $0 to $91K in 7 weeks

A consultant closed a $90K deal from this single slide A team landed $440K in one weekend using the slide on stage

Why It Matters

In what Gardner calls a " Trust Recession ," where skepticism runs high and attention spans run short, the 1-Slide OfferTM helps real experts cut through the noise and sell with integrity.

"This is for anyone who's ever said, 'I know I'm good at what I do. I just don't know how to explain it,'" says Gardner. "Now, you can."

Book Information



Title: The 1-Slide Offer: How to Sell High Ticket Offers in Under 5 Minutes with Integrity and Ease

Author: Stirling Gardner

Publisher: Sister Leader Press

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Pre-order Price: $2.99

Amazon Link: Website:

Media Contact

Stirling Gardner

323-253-6479 [email protected]

Instagram: @StirlingGardner

LinkedIn

For interviews, speaking opportunities, or review copies, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Stirling Gardner