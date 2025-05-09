Mubadala's Strategic Shift Spurs Record Capital Deployment Amid AI And Private Equity Focus

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company reported a 33.7% surge in capital deployment in 2024, reaching AED 119 billion , positioning it as the most active sovereign wealth fund globally, according to data from Global SWF. This uptick coincided with a 9% year-on-year increase in assets under management , now totaling AED 1.2 trillion , and a five-year annualised return of 10.1%.

The fund's intensified investment activity was largely driven by strategic allocations in artificial intelligence , semiconductors, and private equity sectors. Notably, Mubadala's investments in North America nearly doubled, underscoring its confidence in the U.S. market despite prevailing economic uncertainties. In a significant move, Mubadala acquired a 50% stake in MGX, an AI-focused entity that collaborated with BlackRock and Microsoft in a $30 billion AI infrastructure fund.

Mubadala's portfolio composition remained relatively stable, with 40% allocated to private equity, 23% to public markets, and 17% to infrastructure and real estate. This allocation reflects a strategic emphasis on sectors poised for long-term growth. The fund also expanded its private credit holdings to $20 billion, aligning with its broader investment strategy.

In the healthcare sector, Mubadala finalized the acquisition of an 80% stake in Global Medical Supply Chain and Al Ittihad Drug Store, enhancing its presence in healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical distribution. Additionally, the fund invested in Zelis, a U.S.-based healthcare technology firm, alongside Norwest and HarbourVest.

Mubadala's commitment to clean energy was evident through Masdar's acquisition of a 50% stake in the Big Beau combined solar and battery storage project in California. Furthermore, Mubadala Capital announced a $13.5 billion investment in a biofuels project in Brazil, marking a significant step in sustainable energy initiatives.

The fund's strategic partnerships extended to the financial sector, with the acquisition of Fortress Investment Group from SoftBank, following regulatory approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States . This acquisition bolsters Mubadala's position in global credit markets.

Mubadala's CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, emphasized the fund's focus on future-oriented sectors, stating that the portfolio is constructed to navigate market cycles and scale sectors such as AI, clean energy, life sciences, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing, aligning with national priorities.

The fund's strategic initiatives also include the establishment of Space42, a space and satellite technology entity formed through the merger of Yahsat and Bayanat, and M42, a tech-enabled healthcare company, both in collaboration with Abu Dhabi's tech group G42.

Mubadala's approach to sustainable finance was highlighted by the issuance of its inaugural green bond, aligning with the UAE's commitment to Net Zero by 2050. The fund maintains a conservative gearing ratio of 10.3% and a strong liquidity position, ensuring resilience amid global economic fluctuations.

In the realm of private equity, Mubadala Capital raised $3.1 billion for its latest fund, surpassing the initial target of $2 billion. The fund aims to invest between $150 million and $500 million per deal, focusing on acquiring large holdings in private equity markets.

