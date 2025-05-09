Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Dräger Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Approves Dividend Increase – Inclusion Of The Preferred Shares In The Tecdax

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger annual shareholders' meeting approves dividend increase – Inclusion of the preferred shares in the TecDAX

Dräger annual shareholders' meeting approves dividend increase – Inclusion of the preferred shares in the TecDAX Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025 today. All resolutions on the agenda items were passed with a vast majority. As in the prior year, 46.2 percent of the share capital was represented in total. Dividend

Among the agenda items was the appropriation of net earnings. The shareholders approved the joint proposal of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board to distribute a higher dividend compared to the 2023 fiscal year of EUR 1.97 per common share (2023: EUR 1.74) and EUR 2.03 per preferred share (2023: EUR 1.80) for the 2024 fiscal year. “We would like to thank our shareholders very much for their trust,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG.“With robust operating business development and a significant improvement in profitability, 2024 was a successful year for Dräger. The bottom line was a higher net profit than in 2023. Therefore, our shareholders will receive a higher dividend. Our equity ratio is now just under 50 percent. We plan to continue distributing at least 30 percent of net profit in the coming years.” Topics: Profitability, sustainability, innovation and safety

In the course of the Executive Board speech, Stefan Dräger explained why the Company continues to focus on improving profitability. Stefanie Hirsch, Board Member for Sustainability and Quality, described the areas of action, targets and measures of the expanded sustainability strategy. Dr. Reiner Piske, Executive Board member for Human Resources and Services, explained how Dräger is optimizing its national network of service locations, among other things. Toni Schrofner, Executive Board member for the medical division, presented new innovative system solutions for improving acute care. Rainer Klug, Executive Board member for the safety division, addressed the changed security situation in Europe and explained how Dräger can take advantage of the resulting growth opportunities. CFO Gert-Hartwig Lescow reported on the Company's business development in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. As part of the vote on the items on the agenda, the annual shareholders' meeting, led by Supervisory Board chairwoman Maria Dietz, elected Dr. Peter Bartels as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from July 1, 2025. He succeeds Dr. Reinhard Zinkann, who will resign from office with effect from the end of June 30, 2025. The voting results and all other relevant documents relating to the annual shareholders' meeting are available on the following website: Inclusion of the preferred shares in the TecDAX

The Dräger preferred shares were included in the TecDAX today. This means that Dräger is now once again one of the 30 largest companies in the technology sector in the Prime Standard below the DAX in terms of market capitalization and stock exchange turnover. “Together with our continued listing in the SDAX, the new index membership might further increase our visibility on the capital market and bring us even more into the focus of investors. All of this could also benefit our share price,” says Stefan Dräger. Further information is available in the financial report at Disclaimer

This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Information on the financial indicators used (incl. alternative performance measures) can be found on our corporate website in our Investor Relations section.

