Nationwide Seed Campaign Launched To Reach 15 Million Farmers By June 12 To Boost Agri Output

The Indian government is set to launch a 15-day nationwide campaign, "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan," from May 29 to June 12, aiming to engage 10-15 million farmers across 700 districts.

Announced by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the initiative seeks to promote awareness of modern agricultural technologies and new seed varieties.

Approximately 2,000 teams, comprising farm scientists, state officials, and progressive farmers, will conduct three daily meetings at the district level. The goal is to reach 1-1.2 million farmers each day.

To support this effort, around 3,100 agricultural scientists have been trained as master trainers to educate farmers on innovative practices.

A special focus of the campaign will be on paddy-growing areas, emphasising direct-seed rice and other climate-resistant varieties.

Mobile soil testing labs will accompany the teams, providing farmers with on-the-spot soil assessments.

Additionally, farmers will be encouraged to provide feedback on their experiences and lessons learned during the campaign.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) plans to convert 1 million hectares of traditionally direct-seeded rice fields to more scientific methods, potentially boosting rice production by 5 million tonnes.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader goal of increasing foodgrain production to 354 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop season, up from 330.92 million tonnes in the current year.

Minister Chouhan has emphasised the need for improved agricultural extension services to enhance productivity and has called upon all chief ministers to support the campaign's success.

The campaign will be monitored nationally through a dedicated cell to ensure its effectiveness and reach.

