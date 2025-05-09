ABB To Showcase AI-Powered Flexley Mover P604 With Visual SLAM At Automate

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB to showcase expanded AI-powered autonomous mobile robot range at Automate Show

May 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ABB is extending its portfolio of fully autonomous mobile robots by equipping its Flexley Mover P604 with 3D visual simultaneous localization and mapping (Visual SLAM) navigation and user-friendly AMR Studio programming software.

The launch marks another milestone in ABB's journey towards autonomous mobile robots that are more versatile, efficient and easier to use.

Marc Segura, president for ABB Robotics, says:“ABB has perfected robot eyes, through 3D AI vision technology; hands, through advanced force-sensing, precision dexterity and machine learning; and independent mobility, through 3D mapping.

“Fusing these technologies gives our robots a complete and dynamic understanding of the world around them, enabling safer, more intelligent and autonomous operations for our customers across automotive, manufacturing and logistics.”

ABB's Flexley Mover is designed to lift and transport objects across a variety of payloads in a variety of settings, enabling greater efficiencies in applications including intralogistics and kitting operations.

Accurate to within 10 mm, the positioning technology is matched to an AI learning algorithm that enables each robot to generate its own maps of its workspace and securely share this knowledge with other robots in its fleet, to enable fully independent, flexible and scalable navigation alongside human workers, with no need for additional infrastructure.

Simple programming with AMR Studio

The capabilities of 3D AI vision are further amplified by ABB's innovative AMR Studio software, which provides a user-friendly platform for creating and configuring routes and tasks for AMRs, from standalone units through to entire fleets.

With simplified programming and graphical interfaces, the software reduces commissioning time by up to 20 percent compared to conventional systems, with potential cost savings of up to 30 percent.

Throughout this year, ABB will continue to focus on fusing its precision hardware with artificial intelligence and software, towards further autonomy and versatility.

Segura says:“We're in a new era of robotics innovation. Robots that can do more things, in more places, and do it faster, safer and smarter directly open the door to greater productivity and eliminate the need to invest in specialist skills or infrastructure.

“With our 50-year heritage as the original robotics innovator, we remain at the forefront of not just developing the latest technologies, but also engineering them for commercial use, at scale.”

P604 Visual SLAM & AMR Studio will be introduced by ABB at Automate Tradeshow, Booth 2632, which takes place from May 12 to 15, in Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan, US.