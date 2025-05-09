SASEUL (SL), A Third-Generation Blockchain Overcoming The Blockchain Trilemma, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the primary listing ofon May 9, 2025. Thetrading pair will be officially available for trading at







What is SASEUL (SL)?

SASEUL is a third-generation blockchain designed to overcome the blockchain trilemma , addressing issues related to scalability, decentralization, and security. Built to be 100% mining-based and fully decentralized , SASEUL achieves global transaction finality in just 4 seconds , making it one of the fastest blockchains in terms of transaction speed and confirmation time.

By utilizing a mining-based consensus mechanism, SASEUL ensures that the network remains decentralized and secure while maintaining high throughput and low latency. This makes SASEUL an ideal blockchain for applications requiring high performance, such as financial services, supply chain management, and decentralized applications (dApps).

Why SASEUL (SL) Matters in the Blockchain Ecosystem

SASEUL's breakthrough lies in its ability to combine decentralization , security , and scalability in a way that was previously unattainable. By solving the blockchain trilemma, SASEUL opens the door to more efficient and secure applications, with transaction finality achieved in just 4 seconds.

The combination of mining-based consensus and fast transaction times positions SASEUL as a key player in the evolution of blockchain technology. Its low-latency, high-throughput capabilities make it a perfect fit for developers and businesses seeking to build scalable, decentralized solutions without sacrificing security.

With a total supply of 5,500,000,000 SL , SASEUL provides a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for users and developers alike.

About SASEUL (SL)

Token Name: SASEUL

Token Symbol: SL

Token Type: Mainnet

Total Supply: 5,500,000,000 SL

To learn more about SASEUL (SL), please visit their Official Website , read their Whitepaper , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

