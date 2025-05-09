Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Commends President Trump And Prime Minister Starmer For Reaching Historic Trade Deal

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , commends President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Starmer for reaching a historic trade deal between the United States and United Kingdom that increases market access for American small businesses throughout the nation. Significant changes include expanding market access for ethanol and beef exports, creating a secure pharmaceutical supply chain, changes to UK auto and steel tariffs and various commitments to shared prosperity. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the USHBC:“This landmark deal, reducing tariffs on British steel and aluminum, reducing U.S. vehicle import tariffs, and expanding market access for American farmers, signifies a pivotal moment in international trade relations. It reflects a commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic, while illustrating the potential success that can be had through President Trump's negotiation tactics.“For the past four months, the American business community has been on pins and needles awaiting the fallout of widespread tariffs. While more is yet to be seen, the recent deal between the U.S. and UK offers hope to businesses that have been preparing for the worst. For the American small business community, the reduction of trade barriers and the emphasis on sectors like agriculture and manufacturing will create abundant opportunity. I am hopeful that this is the first of many deals reached with the international community.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is the leading advocate for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

