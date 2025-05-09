BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of April 30, 2025
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...
Investor Relations
...
| Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|Annual General Meeting
|May 20, 2025
|First Half 2025 Results
|July 30, 2025
|Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales
|October 28, 2025
About BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .
Attachment
-
BIC_Voting rights_APR25
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment