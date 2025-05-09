TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes LCQPB Series Of Power Inductors For Automotive Application
|
Part number
|
Size
|
H
[mm]
|
Nominal
|
Inductance
|
Rated current*3*4 [A] max.
|
DC resistance
|
Saturation
Idc1*1
|
Temperature
Idc2*2
|
LCQPB321919TR22M
|
3.2x1.9
|
2.15
|
0.22
|
±20
|
4.1
|
2.7
|
30
|
LCQPB321919TR29M
|
0.29
|
3.7
|
2.5
|
34
|
LCQPB321919TR47M
|
0.47
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
43
|
LCQPB321919TR68M
|
0.68
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
54
|
LCQPB321919TR88M
|
0.88
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
60
|
LCQPB321919T1R0M
|
1
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
66
|
LCQPB321919T1R5M
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
110
|
LCQPB321919T2R2M
|
2.2
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
130
|
LCQPB321919T2R7M
|
2.7
|
1.2
|
1.14
|
170
|
LCQPB321919T3R3M
|
3.3
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
180
|
LCQPB321919T4R7M
|
4.7
|
0.94
|
1.0
|
220
|
LCQPB321919T5R6M
|
5.6
|
0.85
|
0.90
|
240
|
LCQPB321919T6R8M
|
6.8
|
0.80
|
0.88
|
280
|
LCQPB321919T8R2M
|
8.2
|
0.75
|
0.79
|
350
|
LCQPB321919T100K
|
10
|
±10
|
0.70
|
0.775
|
380
|
LCQPB321919T150K
|
15
|
0.53
|
0.64
|
520
|
LCQPB321919T220K
|
22
|
0.43
|
0.50
|
820
|
LCQPB321919T330K
|
33
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
1320
|
LCQPB321919T470K
|
47
|
0.30
|
0.31
|
1920
|
LCQPB321919T680K
|
68
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
2520
|
LCQPB321919T101K
|
100
|
0.20
|
0.25
|
3360
|
|
*1 The saturation current value (Idc1) is the DC current value having inductance decrease down to 30%. (at 20°C)
|
*2 The temperature rise current value(Idc2) is the DC current value having temperature increase up to 40°C. (at 20°C)
|
*3 The rated current is the DC current value that satisfies both of current value saturation current value and temperature rise current value.
|
*4 Derating of the rated current may be necessary depending on the ambient temperature. Please contact your local sales office if you need more detailed information.
For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:
* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.
Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries:
SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment