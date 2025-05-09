Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes LCQPB Series Of Power Inductors For Automotive Application

TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes LCQPB Series Of Power Inductors For Automotive Application


2025-05-09 11:18:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIYO YUDEN previously released the LCEN series and LCCN series of metal power inductors made from metallic magnetic substances for automobile application and the LCXN series and LCXH series of ferrite power inductors. To these, we add the new LCQPB series to give our customers more choice by substance and structure and a high degree of freedom in design.

The LCQPB series inductors have been manufactured by our overseas subsidiary, TAIYO YUDEN PHILIPPINES, (Lapulapu City, Cebu) since March 2025. Samplesare available for 50 yen per unit.

Technology Background
 The advancements that we have seen in recent years in electronic controls in vehicles, as typified by ADAS units, have led to a greater number of power supply circuits on vehicles, which in turn has led to growth in the demand for power inductors that are used in these circuits. In order to miniaturize power supply circuits, engineers demand inductors with specific properties that allow high-density mounting with a high degree of freedom in design and noise suppression by frequency.

Therefore, TAIYO YUDEN has newly commercialized the LCQPB series, which complies with AEC Q200. The LCQPB series inductors have a frameless structure that results in a small footprint. The new LCQPB series, together with our other series of inductors designed for automotive application, give our customers more choice by substance and structure and a high degree of freedom in design.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its power inductor product lineup.

■ Application
The LCQPB series power inductors are applicable as choke coils and noise filters in DC-DC converters in power circuits for automotive body and information systems.

■ Characteristics

Part number

Size
(LxW)
[mm]

H

[mm]
max.

Nominal
inductance
[μH]

Inductance
tolerance
[%]

Rated current*3*4 [A] max.

DC resistance
[mΩ] max.

Saturation
current

Idc1*1

Temperature
rise current

Idc2*2

LCQPB321919TR22M

3.2x1.9

2.15

0.22

±20

4.1

2.7

30

LCQPB321919TR29M

0.29

3.7

2.5

34

LCQPB321919TR47M

0.47

3.0

2.2

43

LCQPB321919TR68M

0.68

2.5

2.0

54

LCQPB321919TR88M

0.88

2.3

1.9

60

LCQPB321919T1R0M

1

2.1

1.7

66

LCQPB321919T1R5M

1.5

1.8

1.4

110

LCQPB321919T2R2M

2.2

1.5

1.3

130

LCQPB321919T2R7M

2.7

1.2

1.14

170

LCQPB321919T3R3M

3.3

1.1

1.1

180

LCQPB321919T4R7M

4.7

0.94

1.0

220

LCQPB321919T5R6M

5.6

0.85

0.90

240

LCQPB321919T6R8M

6.8

0.80

0.88

280

LCQPB321919T8R2M

8.2

0.75

0.79

350

LCQPB321919T100K

10

±10

0.70

0.775

380

LCQPB321919T150K

15

0.53

0.64

520

LCQPB321919T220K

22

0.43

0.50

820

LCQPB321919T330K

33

0.35

0.36

1320

LCQPB321919T470K

47

0.30

0.31

1920

LCQPB321919T680K

68

0.25

0.28

2520

LCQPB321919T101K

100

0.20

0.25

3360

*1 The saturation current value (Idc1) is the DC current value having inductance decrease down to 30%. (at 20°C)

*2 The temperature rise current value(Idc2) is the DC current value having temperature increase up to 40°C. (at 20°C)

*3 The rated current is the DC current value that satisfies both of current value saturation current value and temperature rise current value.

*4 Derating of the rated current may be necessary depending on the ambient temperature. Please contact your local sales office if you need more detailed information.

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries:

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.

MENAFN09052025003732001241ID1109529261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search