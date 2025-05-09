TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes LCQPB Series Of Power Inductors For Automotive Application

TAIYO YUDEN previously released the LCEN series and LCCN series of metal power inductors made from metallic magnetic substances for automobile application and the LCXN series and LCXH series of ferrite power inductors. To these, we add the new LCQPB series to give our customers more choice by substance and structure and a high degree of freedom in design.

The LCQPB series inductors have been manufactured by our overseas subsidiary, TAIYO YUDEN PHILIPPINES, (Lapulapu City, Cebu) since March 2025. Samplesare available for 50 yen per unit.

Technology Background

The advancements that we have seen in recent years in electronic controls in vehicles, as typified by ADAS units, have led to a greater number of power supply circuits on vehicles, which in turn has led to growth in the demand for power inductors that are used in these circuits. In order to miniaturize power supply circuits, engineers demand inductors with specific properties that allow high-density mounting with a high degree of freedom in design and noise suppression by frequency.

Therefore, TAIYO YUDEN has newly commercialized the LCQPB series, which complies with AEC Q200. The LCQPB series inductors have a frameless structure that results in a small footprint. The new LCQPB series, together with our other series of inductors designed for automotive application, give our customers more choice by substance and structure and a high degree of freedom in design.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its power inductor product lineup.

■ Application

The LCQPB series power inductors are applicable as choke coils and noise filters in DC-DC converters in power circuits for automotive body and information systems.

■ Characteristics