ACU Hires Director For New Nuclear Engineering Graduate Program

"Dr. DeHart brings expertise and leadership experience in the nuclear industry to ACU, and we look forward to the ways he will develop and lead the new graduate program. With the recently granted construction permit for our molten salt research reactor and heightened national interest in nuclear power, this is the right time to pursue advanced academic opportunities in the nuclear field," said Dr. Charla Miertschin, dean of the Onstead College of Science and Engineering.

In this role, DeHart will spearhead program development and management, leveraging ACU's ABET-accredited engineering program and long-standing physics and chemistry programs with a strong history in nuclear physics. Abilene Christian is already at the forefront of research and innovation and nationally recognized for its rigorous academic excellence and extensive opportunities for unique student experiences in scholarship and service. DeHart will also hold a faculty position in the Department of Engineering and Physics.

"I am honored to join Abilene Christian University as the founding director of the nuclear science and engineering graduate program," DeHart said. "This new chapter brings me back to Texas and offers the exciting opportunity to help launch ACU's first Ph.D. program. I look forward to working with Natura Resources and the NEXT Lab team to prepare a new generation of nuclear scientists and engineers to advance the future of nuclear energy."

DeHart holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees, all from Texas A&M University. With more than 36 years of experience, including 15 years at Idaho National Laboratory and 17 years with a significant influence on criticality safety, reactor physics and nuclear engineering topics at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Prior to his time at ORNL, he completed his doctoral research while working full-time on the K-Reactor restart project at the Westinghouse Savannah River Company. His Ph.D. work provided the foundation for developing reactor physics software at ORNL, which remains in international use today.

Miertschin said that this unique combination of rigorous academic research and hands-on experience positions DeHart well to lead the development of ACU's groundbreaking nuclear program.

