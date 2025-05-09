India Steps Up Medical Preparedness After Tensions With Pakistan Soar

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: In response to heightened tensions with Pakistan, India is bolstering its emergency medical preparedness, with Union health minister J.P. Nadda chairing a review meeting on Friday. Officials briefed the minister on ambulance deployments, medical supplies, hospital bed availability and the readiness of advanced trauma care units.

Tensions ratcheted up after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists butchered 26 tourists on 22 April in Kashmir's Pahalgam, prompting India's retaliatory strikes codenamed Operation Sindoor this week.

“Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits etc. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilized doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Nadda was apprised of the measures taken regarding deployment of ambulances, ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies, blood vials and consumables, hospital-readiness in terms of beds, intensive care units and (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs), deployment of BHISHM cubes, advanced mobile trauma care units etc., among others.

The Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) is an innovative emergency medical aid programme. At its core are compact, portable "mini cubes" filled with essential medicines and equipment, designed for rapid deployment in various emergencies.

Additionally, nationwide mock drills for disaster preparedness have been conducted at AIIMS, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry and other premier hospitals in the country.

For capacity building in emergency healthcare, additional training modules for CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with support from Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS New Delhi and iGOT (integrated government online training).

The Union health secretary detailed proactive meetings held with states, Union Territories, and central healthcare entities to ensure seamless coordination among relevant stakeholders at both central and state levels.

Nadda directed the officials to ensure that all medical emergency response health systems are adequately equipped and functional at all times.

He also directed to ensure that ground-level linkages with all state governments, particularly at the district levels, especially border states, are effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He also directed that a round-the-clock control and command centre in the ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states in their endeavours.