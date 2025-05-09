PM Modi Holds High-Level Meet With All 3 Service Chiefs On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with all three service chiefs (Army, Air Force, and Navy) regarding Operation Sindoor, according to news agency IANS.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also arrived at the PM's residence in New Delhi for the meeting, it said.

The meeting comes just an hour after the government said that the Indian armed forces responded proportionately and adequately to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations on Thursday night.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

India launched armed drones at four Pak sites

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Friday said that India launched armed drones at four air defence sites in Pakistan after it attempted to attack military installations on the Western borders.

While speaking at a Ministry of External Affairs media briefing about Operation Sindoor on Friday, Singh said that an Indian drone destroyed one of Pakistan's Air Defence radar system.

Explaining the reasons behind Pakistan's intrusions on the intervening night of May 8-9, Singh said,“The possible reasons for large area intrusions were to test the AD system and gather intelligence. Forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken.”

Colonel Singh said that in response to Pakistan launching an armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in an attempt to target the military station in Bhatinda, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan.

“The UAV was detected and neautralised. One of the drones was able to destroy an AD radar,” she added.

“Pakistan also carried out artileray shelling across the LoC using heavy caliber artillery guns and armed drones at Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir area which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian Army personnel,” Colonel Singh said.