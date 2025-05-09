AB Amber Grid Operating Results For The 1St Quarter Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers results for the 1st quarter of 2025 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

. Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 20.8 million (the 1st quarter of 2024 EUR 20.6 million);

. Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 4.2 million (the 1st quarter of 2024 EUR 4.0 million);

. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 8.9 million (the 1st quarter of 2024 EUR 9.0 million);

. Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 month as of 31 March 2025 4.6% (as of 31 March 2024 8.3%).

AB Amber Grid adjusted financial indicators for the 1st quarter of 2025:

. Adjusted net profit for the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 3.8 million (the 1st quarter of 2024 EUR 3.4 million);

. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 8.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2024 EUR 8.2 million);

. Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 31 March 2025 5.6% (as of 31 March 2024 4.7%).

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements for 3 months period ended 31 March 2025;

2. Press release.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: ...

