Norsk Hydro: Election Of Members To The Board Of Directors
In addition, the election of four employee representatives was conducted on April 29, 2025, and the following representatives were elected for a period of two years, until the next election in 2027.
- Arve Baade Margunn Sundve Bjørn Petter Moxnes Ellen Merete Olstad
The Board of Directors has held a constituting Board meeting after the Annual General Meeting today, on May 9, 2025. Following the elections, the Board of Directors will consist of the following 11 members:
- Rune Bjerke (chair) Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth (deputy chair) Marianne Wiinholt Philip Graham New Jane Toogood Espen Gundersen Kim Wahl Arve Baade (employee representative) Margunn Sundve (employee representative) Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative) Ellen Merete Olstad (employee representative)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
