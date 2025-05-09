Kickstart Your Crypto Wealth Journey With Zaminer Cloud Mining Site’S $100 Welcome Bonus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlesex, UK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As Bitcoin (BTC) jumps 5.1% today to trade at $101,322, i nvestors are wondering whether this upward momentum will continue or what's next. With market volatility always in play, many are now looking for smarter, less stressful ways to mine BTC without constantly tracking price charts.

Cryptocurrency has quietly become the go-to asset for modern investment portfolios, and Zaminer's cloud mining platform stands out as a global favorite. By using renewable energy sources like solar and wind to power its operations, Zaminer not only cuts mining costs but also reintegrates surplus energy into the grid, minimizing waste and maximizing profits.

This green approach doesn't just protect the planet, it opens the door to high-yield returns. In the fast-moving world of crypto, cloud mining has emerged as a simple, passive, and profitable strategy for both beginners and seasoned investors alike.

Zaminer: A Safe, Green, and Profitable Cloud Mining Platform!

Security and sustainability are at the heart of Zaminer's operations. The platform uses advanced GPU technology for efficient mining while ensuring robust fund protection with McAfee® and Cloudflare® security. Powered by clean energy solutions like solar and wind, Zaminer minimizes environmental impact, offering a secure and eco-friendly investment opportunity with high profitability

Earn Without Limits: Zaminer's Affiliate Program, VIP Perks & Free Bonuses!

Ready to earn while you mine? Zaminer Miner opens up multiple earning opportunities, even for those starting with little or no investment. Whether you're sharing the platform with friends or growing your mining portfolio, Zaminer makes it simple to earn extra income through rewards, VIP privileges, and a generous affiliate setup. Here's how it all works:

1. Free Bonuses and Special Offers

Zaminer gives you a head start with instant crypto rewards:



$100 Signup Bonus : Get rewarded just for creating an account.

Big Purchase Bonuses :



Receive a $30,000 bonus when you buy a $261,000 mining package. Get $15,000 extra when you purchase the $106,200 plan.

These bonuses give you more mining power at no added cost, helping you grow your returns faster.

2. Multi-Level Referral Program – Earn as You Share

Zaminer's referral system lets you earn without investing a dime, just invite others to join:



Level 1 – Direct Invites : Earn 7% of the total investment made by anyone you invite directly.

Level 2 – Indirect Referrals : Get 3% from those brought in by your referrals. Level 3 – Extended Network : Earn 1% from users added by your second-level referrals.

This creates a steady income stream as your network grows.

3. VIP Membership – Unlock Higher Earnings

Investors are rewarded with exclusive VIP status that brings in even more passive income:



Automatic VIP Upgrades : Your status updates at midnight, depending on how much you've invested.

Stacked Rewards : VIP bonuses are added on top of your regular mining returns. Retroactive Payouts : Move up a level and instantly claim bonuses from lower tiers you hadn't reached before.

Examples of VIP Benefits:



VIP 1 : Invest $5,000 → 0.01% bonus rate + $60 cash

VIP 3 : $30,000 investment → 0.06% bonus rate + $360 cash

VIP 7 : $500,000 investment → 0.68% bonus + $9,000 cash VIP 10 : Reach $10 million invested → 1.68% bonus rate + $500,000 cash reward

Whether you're investing big or just getting started, Zaminer rewards you at every step, with zero complexity and plenty of upside.

Why Zaminer? Key Benefits Driving Its Mining Success!



Enjoy high returns with daily income payouts

No hidden or extra management charges

Transactions supported in BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, and more

Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® systems

24/7 expert support with guaranteed uptime Start with $100 or invest over $200K, flexible plans available.

Experience the Power of Mining on the Cloud with Zaminer!

1: Create an account & Get $100 Bonus – Register now, get a $100 bonus, earning you $2.00 daily.

2: Select Your Contract – Choose a mining contract based on your goals and budget, with options for all experience levels. Consider contract length, returns, and costs.

The following chart illustrates the potential profits you can achieve.







3: Earn Daily - Enjoy daily payouts every 24 hours, with the flexibility to reinvest or withdraw your earnings directly to your wallet at any time.

Zaminer is trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. This is your chance to experience crypto wealth. Register now and join Millions already earning from free Cloud mining. Giving yourself a chance is allowing your future to grow.

About Zaminer : Trusted, Certified, and Green Since 2020!

Launched in 2020 and based in the UK, Zaminer is a trusted leader in cloud mining with over 10 million users. Committed to building a sustainable green energy future, Zaminer aims to revolutionize cloud computing while delivering long-term value. FCA-certified, the platform ensures a secure and compliant environment for all users.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: info(at)zaminer.com