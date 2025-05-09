Aqua Security Named Winner In The 2025 Cloud Security Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized as the Best Vulnerability/Scanner Assessment Solution

BOSTON, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, announced today that it has been named the Best Vulnerability/Scanner Assessment Solution in the 2025 Cloud Security Awards.

Last year was a record-breaking year, with more than 40,000 CVEs reported. As cloud native technologies have become the backbone of modern IT infrastructure, these staggering figures highlight a growing and urgent threat, and reinforce the need for solutions to better protect organizations from vulnerabilities. Powered by Trivy, the world's most comprehensive open source vulnerability scanner, Aqua's platform secures cloud native workloads (containers, VMs, serverless, and functions) by scanning for vulnerabilities, embedded secrets, malware, and configuration issues. Seamlessly integrating with developer tools, it provides full lifecycle security, consolidating visibility and protection across clouds, development pipelines, and infrastructure.

"At Aqua, we're constantly innovating to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape," said Gilad Elyashar, chief product officer at Aqua Security. "This award recognizes our proactive approach to vulnerability management, ensuring our customers have the most advanced tools to secure their cloud-native applications."

The Cloud Security Awards recognizes organizations that are leading the cybersecurity industry. The program celebrates solutions that have been tailored to address specific areas of cybersecurity - such as VPN security, incident management, and compliance - as well as general technological excellence in securing data and digital assets.

“We're extremely proud to reveal the winners of the 2025 Security Awards. Cybersecurity is becoming more and more prevalent within the consciousness of people everywhere, not just within businesses. These awards provide a platform for those organizations that help keep our data safe and secure to celebrate their outstanding work,” said James Williams, CEO of the Cloud Awards.“Aqua Security has proven to be amongst the very best in the industry at what they do - impressing our judging panel throughout the awards program with their ingenuity and dedication to great security practice. We offer them huge congratulations on their deserved victory in what was a tightly contested program. We look forward to seeing how they build on this success in the months and years to come.”

This is the second consecutive year Aqua has won a Cloud Security Award ; last year, Aqua won in the Security Innovation of the Year category.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing AI and containerized cloud native applications from development to production. Aqua's full lifecycle solution prevents attacks by enforcing pre-deployment hygiene and mitigates attacks in real time in production, reducing mean time to repair and overall business risk. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), integrates security from Code to Cloud, combining the power of agent and agentless technology into a single solution. With enterprise scale that doesn't slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA, and Ramat Gan, IL, protecting over 500 of the world's largest enterprises. For more information, visit .

