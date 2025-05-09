MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor Launches Specialized Dysautonomia Treatment Program Led by Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O.

TAMPA, FL – [May 9, 2025] – Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor is proud to announce the launch of a specialized Dysautonomia Treatment Program under the direction of Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O., a board-certified primary care physician known for delivering compassionate, personalized care. This new concierge service offers tailored, in-depth treatment for patients struggling with Dysautonomia-a complex and often misunderstood disorder of the autonomic nervous system.

Dysautonomia affects the body's ability to regulate essential functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature control, and digestion. Symptoms can be debilitating and often require a multifaceted, long-term treatment approach. With this new offering, Dr. Saeed brings a much-needed level of expertise, continuity, and convenience to patients in the Tampa Bay area.

“Many patients with Dysautonomia go years without a proper diagnosis or treatment plan that addresses their unique needs,” said Dr. Saeed.“Our goal is to provide comprehensive care in a concierge model that gives these patients time, attention, and customized treatment strategies that can truly improve quality of life.”

The Dysautonomia Treatment Program includes:

●Personalized diagnostics and ongoing symptom monitoring

●Lifestyle, nutritional, and exercise recommendations tailored to autonomic function

●Coordination with neurologists, cardiologists, and specialists as needed

●Extended appointments in the comfort of patients' home or private office settings

●24/7 direct access to Dr. Saeed for continuous support and management

This service is now available for patients throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, and surrounding areas, with limited membership slots to ensure a high level of individual care.

Patients or referring physicians interested in learning more about the Dysautonomia treatment program are encouraged to visit or call (813) 536-0946.

About Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O.

Dr. Saeed is a board-certified primary care physician and the founder of Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor, a premium, membership-based medical service designed for patients who value access, continuity, and individualized care. With an emphasis on preventive health and chronic disease management, Dr. Saeed offers house calls, telemedicine, and concierge visits throughout the Tampa Bay region.

Media Contact:

Phone: (813) 536-0946

Email: ...

Website:

+1 813-536-0946

