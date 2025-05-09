10 Years Of PMJJBY: Palamu Residents In Bihar Thank PM Modi For Securing Their Lives

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 9 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) completes a decade, the stories of empowerment of poor and unprivileged families, as well as the tangible transformation of lives on the ground across the country, are filling up the space.

In Bihar's Palamu district, the beneficiaries of the PMJJBY scheme are also happy and are unambiguous in their praise for the scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme has brought a ray of hope to their lives. They claim to have benefited immensely from the scheme and are calling it an excellent public welfare initiative.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS and explained how the scheme was essential for every individual, and everyone should come forward to avail the benefits.

Prafull Giri, a PMJJBY beneficiary, said, "When I went to open my account at my nearby Gramin Bank, I came to know about this scheme. In my family, around 4 to 5 people are benefiting from it. I would say this is one of the best schemes launched by the government, and I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for bringing it."

Another beneficiary said that all his family members have subscribed to the scheme, and they are thankful to the Modi government for this.

Adarsh Kumar, a bank employee, told IANS, "Beneficiaries of PMJJBY come to us, and we explain the benefits of the scheme to them. It costs only Rs 436 per year and offers a death benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. People who are getting informed about this scheme are truly benefiting from it."

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) was launched on May 9, 2015, with an aim to bring affordable life insurance within reach of India's low-income population. Over the last decade, the scheme has evolved into a vital safety net for millions of families across the country.

The objective was to address the dark reality that only about 20 per cent of India's population had any form of insurance coverage.

PMJJBY offers a Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover in case of the subscriber's death from any cause -- natural or accidental -- for an annual premium of just Rs 436. The policy is open to individuals aged 18 to 50 years, and coverage continues up to the age of 55.