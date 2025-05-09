Kashmir Tensions Flare As Artillery Exchange Leaves Dozens Dead Or Injured
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar issued a statement confirming the incident. Among the victims was a 12-year-old girl.
Official Islamabad has accused the Indian army of deliberately targeting civilian areas.
In response, Pakistani military officials announced that“strong retaliatory strikes” were launched, hitting three Indian posts along the Line of Control.
