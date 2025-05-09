Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir Tensions Flare As Artillery Exchange Leaves Dozens Dead Or Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Five people were killed and 29 others injured in artillery strikes carried out by the Indian army on the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar issued a statement confirming the incident. Among the victims was a 12-year-old girl.

Official Islamabad has accused the Indian army of deliberately targeting civilian areas.

In response, Pakistani military officials announced that“strong retaliatory strikes” were launched, hitting three Indian posts along the Line of Control.

