Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijanjapan Trade Grows Sharply In First Quarter Of This Year

Azerbaijanjapan Trade Grows Sharply In First Quarter Of This Year


2025-05-09 08:05:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Trade between Azerbaijan and Japan showed a notable increase in the first quarter of this year, with total bilateral trade reaching $87.9 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. This marks an increase of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN09052025000195011045ID1109528564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search