Starwood Property Trust Reports Results For Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.33 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.45 per Diluted Share –

– Invested $2.3 Billion, Including $1.4 Billion in Commercial Lending and Record $0.7 Billion in Infrastructure Lending –

– Closed $1.3 Billion After Quarter End, Including $0.9 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Issued $500 Million of Corporate Debt, Extending Average Maturity to 3.7 Years –

– Current Liquidity of $1.5 Billion –

– Paid Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD ) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's first quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $112.3 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $156.3 million.

"We entered 2025 with significant financial flexibility, diversified business lines, and a solid investment portfolio that we expect to grow significantly this year, with commercial lending originations to date already surpassing all of last year. Our pipeline across businesses continues to be very active. Dislocation in securitized markets, as we are seeing today, always creates outsized opportunities for us," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"With $18 billion of capital raised since our IPO, we have a demonstrated ability to access capital markets across varied market conditions. We also continue to benefit from our diverse business model, high levels of liquidity, no corporate debt maturities for over a year, $4.9 billion of unencumbered assets and $1.5 billion of unrealized property gains which we can harvest to create incremental distributable earnings," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed over $104 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website.

