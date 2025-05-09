Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starwood Property Trust Reports Results For Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


2025-05-09 07:17:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.33 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.45 per Diluted Share –

– Invested $2.3 Billion, Including $1.4 Billion in Commercial Lending and Record $0.7 Billion in Infrastructure Lending –

– Closed $1.3 Billion After Quarter End, Including $0.9 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Issued $500 Million of Corporate Debt, Extending Average Maturity to 3.7 Years –

– Current Liquidity of $1.5 Billion –

– Paid Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD ) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's first quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $112.3 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $156.3 million.

"We entered 2025 with significant financial flexibility, diversified business lines, and a solid investment portfolio that we expect to grow significantly this year, with commercial lending originations to date already surpassing all of last year. Our pipeline across businesses continues to be very active. Dislocation in securitized markets, as we are seeing today, always creates outsized opportunities for us," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"With $18 billion of capital raised since our IPO, we have a demonstrated ability to access capital markets across varied market conditions. We also continue to benefit from our diverse business model, high levels of liquidity, no corporate debt maturities for over a year, $4.9 billion of unencumbered assets and $1.5 billion of unrealized property gains which we can harvest to create incremental distributable earnings," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13750625
The playback can be accessed through May 23, 2025.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed over $104 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 290,299

$ 60,456

$ -

$ 3,168

$ -

$ 353,923

$ -

$ 353,923

Interest income from investment securities

23,889

154

-

28,174

-

52,217

(39,996)

12,221

Servicing fees

65

-

-

21,829

-

21,894

(4,434)

17,460

Rental income

8,203

-

16,315

4,665

-

29,183

-

29,183

Other revenues

3,010

1,015

234

1,039

95

5,393

-

5,393

Total revenues

325,466


61,625


16,549


58,875


95


462,610


(44,430)


418,180

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

180

-

-

-

40,583

40,763

-

40,763

Interest expense

165,551

35,154

8,977

8,133

74,538

292,353

(195)

292,158

General and administrative

14,606

5,018

1,414

22,501

4,608

48,147

-

48,147

Costs of rental operations

5,518

-

6,018

3,284

-

14,820

-

14,820

Depreciation and amortization

3,607

10

5,865

1,751

251

11,484

-

11,484

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(25,759)

760

-

-

-

(24,999)

-

(24,999)

Other expense

(25)

1,923

(82)

35

-

1,851

-

1,851

Total costs and expenses

163,678


42,865


22,192


35,704


119,980


384,419


(195)


384,224

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,691

28,691

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-

-

-

(114)

-

(114)

867

753

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

7,397

-

-

(22,629)

-

(15,232)

15,059

(173)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

42,574

-

-

15,830

-

58,404

-

58,404

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-

-

3,910

-

-

3,910

-

3,910

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,296

(622)

-

245

-

919

(382)

537

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(65,838)

(19)

(98)

(1,073)

27,339

(39,689)

-

(39,689)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

34,616

236

(61)

-

-

34,791

-

34,791

Other (loss) income, net

(489)

-

(828)

4

-

(1,313)

-

(1,313)

Total other income (loss)

19,556


(405)


2,923


(7,737)


27,339


41,676


44,235


85,911

Income (loss) before income taxes

181,344


18,355


(2,720)


15,434


(92,546)


119,867


-


119,867

Income tax provision

(294)

(133)

-

(3,339)

-

(3,766)

-

(3,766)

Net income (loss)

181,050


18,222


(2,720)


12,095


(92,546)


116,101


-


116,101

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)

-

(5,084)

1,241

-

(3,846)

-

(3,846)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 181,047


$ 18,222


$ (7,804)


$ 13,336


$ (92,546)


$ 112,255


$ -


$ 112,255

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 181,047


$ 18,222


$ (7,804)


$ 13,336


$ (92,546)


$ 112,255

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-

-

4,659

-

-

4,659

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-

-

(3,374)

(4,503)

-

(7,877)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,792

600

109

1,397

8,452

13,350

Management incentive fee

-

-

-

-

10,061

10,061

Depreciation and amortization

3,742

-

5,971

1,852

-

11,565

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

6,216

-

-

15,162

-

21,378

Consolidated income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments

294

133

-

3,339

-

3,766

Other non-cash items

3

-

295

(366)

-

(68)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(42,574)

-

-

(15,830)

-

(58,404)

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(25,759)

760

-

-

-

(24,999)

Securities

(7,397)

-

-

22,629

-

15,232

Woodstar Fund investments

-

-

(3,910)

-

-

(3,910)

Derivatives

65,838

19

98

1,073

(27,339)

39,689

Foreign currency

(34,616)

(236)

61

-

-

(34,791)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,296)

622

-

(245)

-

(919)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(180)

-

-

14,707

-

14,527

Securities

(31)

-

-

(2,533)

-

(2,564)

Woodstar Fund investments

-

-

20,321

-

-

20,321

Derivatives

29,041

53

(97)

(1,024)

(7,034)

20,939

Foreign currency

386

(33)

(61)

-

-

292

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,296

(108)

-

606

-

1,794

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 178,802


$ 20,032


$ 16,268


$ 49,600


$ (108,406)


$ 156,296

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.51


$ 0.06


$ 0.05


$ 0.14


$ (0.31)


$ 0.45

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,249

$ 161,387

$ 32,113

$ 22,109

$ 205,722

$ 440,580

$ -

$ 440,580

Restricted cash

96,106

19,306

1,158

349

134,852

251,771

-

251,771

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,813,048

2,708,931

-

-

-

16,521,979

-

16,521,979

Loans held-for-sale

2,375,642

-

-

70,994

-

2,446,636

-

2,446,636

Investment securities

871,299

17,158

-

1,148,978

-

2,037,435

(1,539,976)

497,459

Properties, net

695,579

-

652,965

64,690

-

1,413,234

-

1,413,234

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-

-

2,065,498

-

-

2,065,498

-

2,065,498

Investments in unconsolidated entities

26,612

53,483

-

33,265

-

113,360

(14,898)

98,462

Goodwill

-

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846

Intangible assets

9,914

-

21,438

63,323

-

94,675

(34,878)

59,797

Derivative assets

82,602

-

17

4

2,349

84,972

-

84,972

Accrued interest receivable

128,296

14,029

-

338

28

142,691

-

142,691

Other assets

213,713

3,478

54,472

9,033

129,108

409,804

-

409,804

VIE assets, at fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

37,470,618

37,470,618

Total Assets

$ 18,332,060


$ 3,097,181


$ 2,827,661


$ 1,553,520


$ 472,059


$ 26,282,481


$ 35,880,866


$ 62,163,347

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 297,370

$ 36,186

$ 13,966

$ 29,395

$ 102,978

$ 479,895

$ -

$ 479,895

Related-party payable

-

-

-

-

36,538

36,538

-

36,538

Dividends payable

-

-

-

-

165,039

165,039

-

165,039

Derivative liabilities

52,248

-

-

-

20,727

72,975

-

72,975

Secured financing agreements, net

8,942,642

961,524

480,322

527,359

1,546,810

12,458,657

(20,219)

12,438,438

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

1,935,109

1,230,187

-

-

-

3,165,296

-

3,165,296

Unsecured senior notes, net

-

-

-

-

2,747,330

2,747,330

-

2,747,330

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

35,901,085

35,901,085

Total Liabilities

11,227,369


2,227,897


494,288


556,754


4,619,422


19,125,730


35,880,866


55,006,596

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-

-

426,835

-

-

426,835

-

426,835

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-

-

-

-

3,468

3,468

-

3,468

Additional paid-in capital

834,079

591,500

(395,292)

(746,610)

6,060,216

6,343,893

-

6,343,893

Treasury stock

-

-

-

-

(138,022)

(138,022)

-

(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,257,767

277,784

2,094,585

1,626,488

(10,073,025)

183,599

-

183,599

Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,727

-

-

-

-

12,727

-

12,727

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,104,573

869,284

1,699,293

879,878

(4,147,363)

6,405,665

-

6,405,665

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118

-

207,245

116,888

-

324,251

-

324,251

Total Permanent Equity

7,104,691


869,284


1,906,538


996,766


(4,147,363)


6,729,916


-


6,729,916

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 18,332,060


$ 3,097,181


$ 2,827,661


$ 1,553,520


$ 472,059


$ 26,282,481


$ 35,880,866


$ 62,163,347

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

