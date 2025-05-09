Starwood Property Trust Reports Results For Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
|
Property
Segment
|
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
Securitization
VIEs
|
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income from loans
|
$ 290,299
|
|
$ 60,456
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 3,168
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 353,923
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 353,923
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
23,889
|
|
154
|
|
-
|
|
28,174
|
|
-
|
|
52,217
|
|
(39,996)
|
|
12,221
|
Servicing fees
|
65
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
21,829
|
|
-
|
|
21,894
|
|
(4,434)
|
|
17,460
|
Rental income
|
8,203
|
|
-
|
|
16,315
|
|
4,665
|
|
-
|
|
29,183
|
|
-
|
|
29,183
|
Other revenues
|
3,010
|
|
1,015
|
|
234
|
|
1,039
|
|
95
|
|
5,393
|
|
-
|
|
5,393
|
Total revenues
|
325,466
|
|
61,625
|
|
16,549
|
|
58,875
|
|
95
|
|
462,610
|
|
(44,430)
|
|
418,180
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management fees
|
180
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
40,583
|
|
40,763
|
|
-
|
|
40,763
|
Interest expense
|
165,551
|
|
35,154
|
|
8,977
|
|
8,133
|
|
74,538
|
|
292,353
|
|
(195)
|
|
292,158
|
General and administrative
|
14,606
|
|
5,018
|
|
1,414
|
|
22,501
|
|
4,608
|
|
48,147
|
|
-
|
|
48,147
|
Costs of rental operations
|
5,518
|
|
-
|
|
6,018
|
|
3,284
|
|
-
|
|
14,820
|
|
-
|
|
14,820
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,607
|
|
10
|
|
5,865
|
|
1,751
|
|
251
|
|
11,484
|
|
-
|
|
11,484
|
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
|
(25,759)
|
|
760
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(24,999)
|
|
-
|
|
(24,999)
|
Other expense
|
(25)
|
|
1,923
|
|
(82)
|
|
35
|
|
-
|
|
1,851
|
|
-
|
|
1,851
|
Total costs and expenses
|
163,678
|
|
42,865
|
|
22,192
|
|
35,704
|
|
119,980
|
|
384,419
|
|
(195)
|
|
384,224
|
Other income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
28,691
|
|
28,691
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(114)
|
|
-
|
|
(114)
|
|
867
|
|
753
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
7,397
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22,629)
|
|
-
|
|
(15,232)
|
|
15,059
|
|
(173)
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
|
42,574
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15,830
|
|
-
|
|
58,404
|
|
-
|
|
58,404
|
Income from affordable housing fund investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,910
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,910
|
|
-
|
|
3,910
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
1,296
|
|
(622)
|
|
-
|
|
245
|
|
-
|
|
919
|
|
(382)
|
|
537
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
|
(65,838)
|
|
(19)
|
|
(98)
|
|
(1,073)
|
|
27,339
|
|
(39,689)
|
|
-
|
|
(39,689)
|
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|
34,616
|
|
236
|
|
(61)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
34,791
|
|
-
|
|
34,791
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
(489)
|
|
-
|
|
(828)
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
(1,313)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,313)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
19,556
|
|
(405)
|
|
2,923
|
|
(7,737)
|
|
27,339
|
|
41,676
|
|
44,235
|
|
85,911
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
181,344
|
|
18,355
|
|
(2,720)
|
|
15,434
|
|
(92,546)
|
|
119,867
|
|
-
|
|
119,867
|
Income tax provision
|
(294)
|
|
(133)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,339)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,766)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,766)
|
Net income (loss)
|
181,050
|
|
18,222
|
|
(2,720)
|
|
12,095
|
|
(92,546)
|
|
116,101
|
|
-
|
|
116,101
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
(5,084)
|
|
1,241
|
|
-
|
|
(3,846)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,846)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 181,047
|
|
$ 18,222
|
|
$ (7,804)
|
|
$ 13,336
|
|
$ (92,546)
|
|
$ 112,255
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 112,255
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
|
Property
Segment
|
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 181,047
|
|
$ 18,222
|
|
$ (7,804)
|
|
$ 13,336
|
|
$ (92,546)
|
|
$ 112,255
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,659
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,659
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,374)
|
|
(4,503)
|
|
-
|
|
(7,877)
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
2,792
|
|
600
|
|
109
|
|
1,397
|
|
8,452
|
|
13,350
|
Management incentive fee
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10,061
|
|
10,061
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,742
|
|
-
|
|
5,971
|
|
1,852
|
|
-
|
|
11,565
|
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
|
6,216
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15,162
|
|
-
|
|
21,378
|
Consolidated income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments
|
294
|
|
133
|
|
-
|
|
3,339
|
|
-
|
|
3,766
|
Other non-cash items
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
295
|
|
(366)
|
|
-
|
|
(68)
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
(42,574)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(15,830)
|
|
-
|
|
(58,404)
|
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
|
(25,759)
|
|
760
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(24,999)
|
Securities
|
(7,397)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
22,629
|
|
-
|
|
15,232
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,910)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,910)
|
Derivatives
|
65,838
|
|
19
|
|
98
|
|
1,073
|
|
(27,339)
|
|
39,689
|
Foreign currency
|
(34,616)
|
|
(236)
|
|
61
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(34,791)
|
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|
(1,296)
|
|
622
|
|
-
|
|
(245)
|
|
-
|
|
(919)
|
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
(180)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14,707
|
|
-
|
|
14,527
|
Securities
|
(31)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,533)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,564)
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20,321
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20,321
|
Derivatives
|
29,041
|
|
53
|
|
(97)
|
|
(1,024)
|
|
(7,034)
|
|
20,939
|
Foreign currency
|
386
|
|
(33)
|
|
(61)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
292
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
1,296
|
|
(108)
|
|
-
|
|
606
|
|
-
|
|
1,794
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
|
$ 178,802
|
|
$ 20,032
|
|
$ 16,268
|
|
$ 49,600
|
|
$ (108,406)
|
|
$ 156,296
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|
$ 0.51
|
|
$ 0.06
|
|
$ 0.05
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ (0.31)
|
|
$ 0.45
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
|
Property
Segment
|
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
Securitization
VIEs
|
|
Total
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 19,249
|
|
$ 161,387
|
|
$ 32,113
|
|
$ 22,109
|
|
$ 205,722
|
|
$ 440,580
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 440,580
|
Restricted cash
|
96,106
|
|
19,306
|
|
1,158
|
|
349
|
|
134,852
|
|
251,771
|
|
-
|
|
251,771
|
Loans held-for-investment, net
|
13,813,048
|
|
2,708,931
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16,521,979
|
|
-
|
|
16,521,979
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
2,375,642
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
70,994
|
|
-
|
|
2,446,636
|
|
-
|
|
2,446,636
|
Investment securities
|
871,299
|
|
17,158
|
|
-
|
|
1,148,978
|
|
-
|
|
2,037,435
|
|
(1,539,976)
|
|
497,459
|
Properties, net
|
695,579
|
|
-
|
|
652,965
|
|
64,690
|
|
-
|
|
1,413,234
|
|
-
|
|
1,413,234
|
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,065,498
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,065,498
|
|
-
|
|
2,065,498
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
26,612
|
|
53,483
|
|
-
|
|
33,265
|
|
-
|
|
113,360
|
|
(14,898)
|
|
98,462
|
Goodwill
|
-
|
|
119,409
|
|
-
|
|
140,437
|
|
-
|
|
259,846
|
|
-
|
|
259,846
|
Intangible assets
|
9,914
|
|
-
|
|
21,438
|
|
63,323
|
|
-
|
|
94,675
|
|
(34,878)
|
|
59,797
|
Derivative assets
|
82,602
|
|
-
|
|
17
|
|
4
|
|
2,349
|
|
84,972
|
|
-
|
|
84,972
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
128,296
|
|
14,029
|
|
-
|
|
338
|
|
28
|
|
142,691
|
|
-
|
|
142,691
|
Other assets
|
213,713
|
|
3,478
|
|
54,472
|
|
9,033
|
|
129,108
|
|
409,804
|
|
-
|
|
409,804
|
VIE assets, at fair value
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
37,470,618
|
|
37,470,618
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,332,060
|
|
$ 3,097,181
|
|
$ 2,827,661
|
|
$ 1,553,520
|
|
$ 472,059
|
|
$ 26,282,481
|
|
$ 35,880,866
|
|
$ 62,163,347
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
$ 297,370
|
|
$ 36,186
|
|
$ 13,966
|
|
$ 29,395
|
|
$ 102,978
|
|
$ 479,895
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 479,895
|
Related-party payable
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
36,538
|
|
36,538
|
|
-
|
|
36,538
|
Dividends payable
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
165,039
|
|
165,039
|
|
-
|
|
165,039
|
Derivative liabilities
|
52,248
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20,727
|
|
72,975
|
|
-
|
|
72,975
|
Secured financing agreements, net
|
8,942,642
|
|
961,524
|
|
480,322
|
|
527,359
|
|
1,546,810
|
|
12,458,657
|
|
(20,219)
|
|
12,438,438
|
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
|
1,935,109
|
|
1,230,187
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,165,296
|
|
-
|
|
3,165,296
|
Unsecured senior notes, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,747,330
|
|
2,747,330
|
|
-
|
|
2,747,330
|
VIE liabilities, at fair value
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
35,901,085
|
|
35,901,085
|
Total Liabilities
|
11,227,369
|
|
2,227,897
|
|
494,288
|
|
556,754
|
|
4,619,422
|
|
19,125,730
|
|
35,880,866
|
|
55,006,596
|
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
426,835
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
426,835
|
|
-
|
|
426,835
|
Permanent Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,468
|
|
3,468
|
|
-
|
|
3,468
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
834,079
|
|
591,500
|
|
(395,292)
|
|
(746,610)
|
|
6,060,216
|
|
6,343,893
|
|
-
|
|
6,343,893
|
Treasury stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(138,022)
|
|
(138,022)
|
|
-
|
|
(138,022)
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
6,257,767
|
|
277,784
|
|
2,094,585
|
|
1,626,488
|
|
(10,073,025)
|
|
183,599
|
|
-
|
|
183,599
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,727
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12,727
|
|
-
|
|
12,727
|
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
7,104,573
|
|
869,284
|
|
1,699,293
|
|
879,878
|
|
(4,147,363)
|
|
6,405,665
|
|
-
|
|
6,405,665
|
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
118
|
|
-
|
|
207,245
|
|
116,888
|
|
-
|
|
324,251
|
|
-
|
|
324,251
|
Total Permanent Equity
|
7,104,691
|
|
869,284
|
|
1,906,538
|
|
996,766
|
|
(4,147,363)
|
|
6,729,916
|
|
-
|
|
6,729,916
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 18,332,060
|
|
$ 3,097,181
|
|
$ 2,827,661
|
|
$ 1,553,520
|
|
$ 472,059
|
|
$ 26,282,481
|
|
$ 35,880,866
|
|
$ 62,163,347
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment