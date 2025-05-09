Bitdeer Announces April 2025 Production And Operations Update
|Metrics
|Apr 2025
|Mar 2025
|Apr 2024
|Total hash rate under management 1 (EH/s)
|25.1
|24.2
|22.3
|- Proprietary hash rate
|12.4
|12.1
|8.4
|. Self-mining
|12.4
|11.5
|6.7
|. Cloud Hash Rate
|-
|-
|1.7
|. Delivered but not hashing
|-
|0.6
|-
|- Hosting
|12.7
|12.1
|13.9
|Mining rigs under management
|179,000
|175,000
|224,000
|- Self-owned2
|98,000
|97,000
|86,000
|- Hosted
|81,000
|78,000
|138,000
|Bitcoins mined (self-mining only)
|166
|114
|265
|Bitcoin held 3
|1,246
|1,156
|103
1 Total hash rate under management as of April 30, 2025 across the Company's primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.
- Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company's own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. Cloud Hash Rate offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.
2 Self-owned mining machines are for the Company's self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.
3 Bitcoins held do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers.
Infrastructure Construction Update
|Site / Location
|Capacity (MW)
|Status
|Timing4
|Electrical capacity
|- Rockdale, Texas
|563
|Online
|Completed
|- Knoxville, Tennessee
|86
|Online
|Completed
|- Wenatchee, Washington
|13
|Online
|Completed
|- Molde, Norway
|84
|Online
|Completed
|- Tydal, Norway
|120
|Online
|Completed
|- Gedu, Bhutan
|100
|Online
|Completed
|- Jigmeling, Bhutan
|132
|Online
|Completed
|Total electrical capacity
|1,098 5
|Pipeline capacity
|- Tydal, Norway Phase 2
|105
|In progress
|Q2 2025
|- Massillon, Ohio
|221
|In progress
|Q3 - Q4 2025
|- Clarington, Ohio Phase 1
|266
|Paused
|TBD
|- Clarington, Ohio Phase 2
|304
|Pending approval
|TBD
|- Jigmeling, Bhutan
|368
|In progress
|Q2 2025
|- Rockdale, Texas
|179
|In planning
|Estimate 2026
|- Alberta, Canada
|99
|In planning
|Q4 2026
|- Oromia Region, Ethiopia
|50
|In planning
|Q4 2025
|Total pipeline capacity
|1,592
|Total global electrical capacity
|2,690
4 Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.
5 Figures represent total available electrical capacity.
Rockdale, Texas – 100 MW Hydro-cooling conversion energization commenced:
- All cooling system delivered and installed. Energization in accordance with the phased of delivery of mining rigs. Approximately 1.4 EH/s of SEALMINER A1 hydro mining rigs have been energized.
Tydal, Norway – 175 MW site expansion has commenced energization and is expected to be fully energized by end of Q2 2025:
- 70 MW was energized in April. Remaining 105 MW is expected to be energized in phases by end of Q2 2025. Installation of the transformers has been completed, with the delivery and installation of electrical equipment currently in progress. Additionally, the procurement and delivery of containers and hydro-cooling systems are underway, and drainage systems construction is ongoing.
Massillon, Ohio – 221 MW site on track for completion in H2 2025:
- Substation construction is underway and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025. Building design completed and construction has begun earlier than expected. Estimated energization is expected to be completed in phases between Q3 and Q4 2025.
Clarington, Ohio – Paused Bitcoin mining related construction at 570 MW Clarington, Ohio site (both Phase 1 and 2) as a result of advancing HPC/AI discussions.
- The Company maintains full optionality to reassess and resume the build-out for Bitcoin mining at a later date.
Jigmeling, Bhutan – 500 MW site has commenced energization and is expected to be fully energized in phases by end of Q2 2025:
- 132 MW was energized in April. Remaining 368 MW is expected to be energized in phases by end of Q2 2025. Two 132kV transformers have been energized and five 220kV transformers are expected to be ready for energization in June 2025. Delivery of containers and hydro-cooling systems are in progress and is expected to be completed in phases by Q2 2025.
Fox Creek, Alberta – 101 MW site acquired in Alberta, sitting on 19 acres, is fully licensed and permitted:
- Site includes all permits and licenses to construct an on-site natural gas power plant, as well as approval for a 99 MW grid interconnection with Alberta Electric System Operator (“AESO”). Bitdeer will develop and construct the power plant in partnership with a leading engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company and is expected to be energized by Q4 2026.
Oromia Region, Ethiopia – Signed an SPA and a turnkey agreement for the acquisition and construction of a 50 MW Bitcoin mining project in Ethiopia for US$7.5 million:
- Acquisition includes local Ethiopian company with a mining permit, connected to a neighboring transmission substation at 33kV interconnection. This local Ethiopian company has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ethiopian Electric Power Company for a duration of 4 years at an electricity price of approximately US$0.036/ kWh. Bitdeer is working closely with an EPC contractor with specialized experience in Bitcoin mining and this mining project is expected to be energized in Q4 2025.
Upcoming Conferences and Events
- May 14 – 15, 2025: Macquarie Asia Conference 2025 in Hong Kong May 19 – 20, 2025: Barclay 15th Annual Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum in New York City May 20, 2025: Benchmark Virtual Digital Asset Seminar May 21 – 22, 2025: B. Riley 25th Annual Investor Conference in Marina Del Rey, California May 28, 2025: Orange Group & Blockware Sell-side and Buy-side Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada June 24 – 26, 2025: Roth 15th Annual Conference in London June 25, 2025: Northland Virtual Growth Conference 2025
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group .
Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“anticipate,”“look forward to,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Bitdeer's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
...
Public Relations
BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment