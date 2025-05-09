$533 Bn Automotive Performance Parts Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033, Driven By Customization Demand, Urbanization, And E-Commerce Expansion Despite High Costs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|316
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$322.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$533.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Advanced Suspension and Aerodynamic Solutions To Elevate Vehicle Performance For Driving Enthusiasts Launch of Advanced E-Commerce Platforms To Cater To the Demands of Racing Enthusiasts Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players To Enhance Product Offerings Innovative Exhaust Systems Designed To Improve Torque and Power in Popular Vehicle Models Improving Suspension Geometry To Achieve Superior Wheel Alignment and Cornering Efficiency Revolutionizing Automotive Collision Repairs With Advanced Performance Abrasives For All Repair Stages Improving Motorcycle Performance With Cutting-Edge Cooling Fan Motors and Sensor Solutions
Automotive Performance Parts Market Segmentations
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhaust Systems Suspension Parts Brakes Fuel Air and Intake Systems Transmission Parts Power Adders Other Product Types
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Segmentation by Sales Channel First Fit Aftermarket
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Brembo Acquired Ohlins Racing Genuine Parts Company Acquired Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation Wharton Automotive Group Acquired Competition Clutch Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group Acquired Lumen Group Mutares Acquired High-Performance Plastic Parts Business of MANN+HUMMEL Group Loar Group Acquired Schroth Safety Products ZF Acquirea Majority Stake in Rane Group
Companies Featured
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG Mahle GmbH Cummins Inc. LKQ Corp EXEDY Corporation Hyundai Mobis Denso Corporation Brembo NV Holley Performance Products Inc K&N Engineering Inc. HKS Co Ltd. Tata Motors Limited Rane Group KW Automotive Mishimoto Automotive AEM Performance Electronics Toyota Motor Corporation Marelli Holdings Co Ltd. Aisin Corporation Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd. Pecca Group CAR MATE Mfg Co Ltd. Lovells Automotive JRG Automotive Industries Faurecia Charles Trent Coats Group plc Continental AG Volvo Vehicles Robert Bosch GmbH Delphi Technologies Aptiv PLC Valeo Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Arm Holdings plc Akrapovic Dinan Engineering ThyssenKrupp Technologies AG Schaeffler Group Stellantis Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH & Co KG Leoni AG Sparco CZ Raceland Coilovers & Air Suspension K&N Filters AvtoVAZ Skoda Auto a.s. Magna International Inc. Littelfuse Inc. Harman Auto Town Classics Prevail LLC Exkalibr Auto Concepts Metalenz Inc. Sila Nanotechnologies Actnano Citrine Informatics PreAct Technologies Manufacturing Technology Inc. Smart Modular EPS Global Nidec Mobility Brazil Ltda Martins Store Silva Express Micro Informatica Anno Domini Ltda Gazer Foxconn Technology Group Amp Intl Fzc Manoj Electronics Group of Companies Prime Motors Carhome Services Llc Chapin Enterprise Co Ltd. Shenzhen Vigreat Electronic Co Ltd. Essa Al Qassab Trading TecDoc Catalogue Seveni Pros Auto HDM Auto Electrical Parts Lances Auto Repairs Enduro Gearbox Automax Service and Fitment Centre Maidstone Auto Electrical Sonic Vision Technologies Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Automotive Performance Parts Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment