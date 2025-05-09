Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market To Hit $20.49 Trillion By 2030 With 19.78% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading growth is the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, driven by heightened environmental awareness and stringent government regulations. With zero tailpipe emissions, HFCVs are helping to decarbonize the sector. Enhanced efficiency, improved driving ranges, and innovations in hydrogen storage are fortifying market resilience. Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.78% over the forecast period, increasing from US$8.31 trillion in 2025 to US$20.49 trillion by 2030.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCVs) use hydrogen gas in fuel cells to generate electricity, powering an electric motor with zero tailpipe emissions. They are pivotal in decarbonizing transportation and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Vehicles: Rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles is increasing the demand for sustainable vehicles like HFCVs.

Government Policies and Regulations: Governmental policies and regulations aimed at controlling vehicle emissions are propelling the market's growth. For example, the Indian government invested USD 930 million in 2023 to boost hydrogen production and distribution. In February 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the Indian Government announced the introduction of the National Green Hydrogen Mission to boost the development of hydrogen vehicles.

Environmental Awareness: Growing awareness about climate change and air pollution has led to an increased emphasis on clean transportation options. HFCVs appeal to governments and consumers as they only emit water vapor, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Technological Advancements: Innovations are reducing production costs and improving the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells, making HFCVs more competitive. Advancements in hydrogen storage techniques have made it possible to store greater amounts of hydrogen in smaller tanks, extending the range of HFCVs. Improved Fuel Efficiency and Driving Range: HFCVs can achieve over 63 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGge), outperforming most internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. They can also travel over 300 miles on one refueling. Geographical Outlook:

Asia-Pacific: Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024 due to strong government support, extensive hydrogen infrastructure development, and the presence of major FCV manufacturers. Japan leads the regional market due to its comprehensive hydrogen strategy, established refueling infrastructure, government initiatives, and early adoption of FCVs. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government allocated an increased budget for hydrogen-related initiatives, raising the funding to USD 134 million for the fiscal year 2024.

North America: The North America hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034, driven by zero-emission vehicle mandates in California and Canada. Growth is supported by increasing investments in hydrogen infrastructure, government incentives, and rising interest from commercial fleet operators. California benefits from the California Fuel Cell Partnership initiatives, investments in refueling infrastructure, and environmental policies aimed at accelerating zero-emission vehicle adoption. Europe: Countries across Europe are actively contributing to the development of hydrogen hubs. Report Coverage:

