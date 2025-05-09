U.S. Small Business Association Awards Renaissance Global Services Two Prestigious Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First New Jersey Firm Ever to be Named National and Atlantic Region Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

HOLMDEL, N.J. and WASHINGTON, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that Renaissance Global Services (RGS), a New Jersey-based Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has been awarded the National Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Award, as well as the Atlantic Region Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Award. The announcement was made as part of National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C.

“It's a great honor to receive this prestigious award from the SBA,” said Col. Tony Martinez, president and CEO of RGS.“I am thankful for our wonderful clients and colleagues for their guidance and support. It's also a tribute to the great team here at RGS. I am proud of our employees who work so hard every day so that we could be considered and selected for this award.”







The award was presented to RGS by Kelly Loeffler, SBA Administrator, who also gave regional awards to businesses from 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

There are more than 34 million small businesses in the United States. Those businesses have accounted for two-thirds of new jobs over the past 25 years, and more than half of America's work force either works for or owns a small business.

“Amazing,” said Tom Zetkulic, RGS's COO and CFO.“Thinking back to our first days 15 years ago, we could have never envisioned receiving this award. It has been an amazing journey.”

RGS was nominated for the award by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), for whom RGS has completed multiple sensitive projects, including a complex laboratory consolidation requiring innovative techniques.

RGS provides project/program management, construction management, and comprehensive safety and health services to the pharmaceutical/life sciences, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and utilities industries in the private and public sectors.

Media Contact:

Barbara Smith

+1 732-584-0361 ext. 1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at