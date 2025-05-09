Brookdale To Present At The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD ) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Company management will participate in the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 20, 2025.

On May 20th, the Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 8:00 am CST, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at brookdaleinvestors as well as by clicking Here .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until June 24, 2025.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 647 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents, as of March 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

