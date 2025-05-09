Radnet, Inc. To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference On May 13Th, 2025
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 13, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Pacific Time
|Location:
|Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit .
Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800
