EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

Interim statement Q1 2025: clearvise succeeds in a challenging market environment

09.05.2025 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim statement Q1 2025: clearvise succeeds in a challenging market environment

Consolidated revenue of EUR 9.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA amounts to EUR 5.6 million

Total production reaches 105.1 GWh, PV share increases significantly Forecast for financial year 2025 confirmed Frankfurt, 9 May 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, today published its interim statement for the first quarter of 2025. Despite difficult weather conditions and volatile electricity markets, clearvise showed a stable operating performance.



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, comments: “The first quarter was characterised by challenging wind conditions. Therefore, it is very encouraging that we were able to strengthen our portfolio through the grid connection of a PV project in France and a new clearPARTNERS cooperation in Italy. By systematically expanding our PV capacities, we are strengthening our diversification and increasing the resilience of our business model. We therefore confirm our outlook for 2025 and are looking ahead to the coming quarters with confidence.“



Stable operational development in a volatile market environment

In the reporting period, clearvise generated revenue of EUR 9.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR 10.2 million). The decline is mainly due to weak wind conditions in all markets. EBITDA adjusted for special effects totalled EUR 5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and was therefore around 21.8% below the previous year's figure (Q1 2024: EUR 7.2 million). By contrast, operating cash flow increased to EUR 8.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 6.1 million) - an increase of around 33%, which underlines the solid earning power of the business despite volatile conditions. With an equity ratio of around 41% as at 31 March 2025, clearvise is solidly financed and well positioned to continue its stable development even in a challenging market environment.



Electricity production totalled 105.1 GWh in the reporting period (Q1 2024: 115.9 GWh) and was therefore around 9% below the previous year's figure - also mainly due to the low-wind quarter. However, the photovoltaic systems were able to partially compensate for this effect and achieved a 47% increase in production compared to the same period of the previous year.



Strategic progress through targeted portfolio expansion

In the reporting period, clearvise connected the French PV park 'Chassiecq' to the grid, increasing the total installed capacity to over 350 MWp. Construction also began on the 'Weilrod 2' wind farm (18.6 MWp), which is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025. The project pipeline was strengthened by the partnership with the Italian PV planning office OPA United. Further photovoltaic plants are to be developed in northern and central Italy as part of the clearPARTNERS programme.



In addition, clearvise signed the purchase agreement for the German Agri-PV project 'Triticum' (16.75 MWp) in April, which is due to be commissioned at the beginning of 2026 with a secured 20-year feed-in tariff. In addition, a long-term feed-in tariff was secured for part of the French PV project 'La Chatre' (around 71.5 MWp), one of the company's largest co-developments.



Forecast for the 2025 financial year confirmed

The company confirms its outlook for the current financial year. Taking into account the projects currently in operation and those under construction, the Management Board anticipates annual electricity production of between 529 and 557 GWh. Revenues based on secured prices are expected to be in a range of around EUR 43.3 million to EUR 45.5 million. Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 27.1 million and EUR 29.2 million.



The full interim statement Q1 2025 is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section at clearvise .





About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on digitized asset management and a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).





Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail: ... E-Mail: ...

09.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: clearvise AG Eschenheimer Anlage 1 60316 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4 WKN: A1EWXA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2133656

End of News EQS News Service