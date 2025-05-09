403
State Institutions Enrich Doha International Book Fair 2025 With Publications, Creative Initiatives
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), taking place from May 8 to 17 under the theme "From Engraving to Writing," is distinguished by the creative contributions and publications of various state institutions and ministries.
The joint pavilion of the Council of Ministers Secretariat General and the Ministry of Justice offers an interactive and informative experience, showcasing key legal initiatives and publications. For the first time, the Qatari Legal Authors Initiative has been launched, bringing together works by Qatari writers and researchers from the Ministry of Justice and the Council of Ministers Secretariat General, reflecting support for national scholarly production and strengthening Qatar's legal identity.
The pavilion features models demonstrating the pioneering role of both institutions in leveraging AI for legal applications. An automated robot at the entrance welcomes visitors and provides an AI-powered overview of the pavilion.
A smart photography station using AI technology allows visitors to choose a preferred knowledge-related theme for their photos and take home a souvenir from the ministry's pavilion.
The pavilion also hosts a calligraphy section showcasing Arabic script's historical significance and its contribution to cultural heritage, alongside legal publications marked by classical Arabic calligraphy. Visitors can explore booklets and publications focused on legal awareness for younger generations, a hands-on drawing activity, and encouraging gifts for children, along with interactive educational materials.
The Council of Ministers Secretariat General and the Ministry of Justice's joint pavilion embody their shared vision of fostering cultural values, reinforcing their role in societal progress, and fulfilling their commitment to encouraging creativity and achieving strategic goals related to human development.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Security Research and Studies Center at the Police Academy, also features a prominent pavilion, aligning with the ministry's strategy to promote security awareness, enhance knowledge, and exchange expertise in security, policing, and legal sciences.
The academy's pavilion presents valuable publications on security and policing culture, along with the Legal and Security Studies Journal and various research papers linked to academic conferences and seminars, in addition to an exhibition showcasing prestigious awards received by the Police Academy
