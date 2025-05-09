403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively hot to hot during the day, with slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea till evening.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 07 - 17 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times, then decreasing to 03 - 10 KT by night.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 26 KT at times, then decreasing to 07 - 17 KT by night.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times, then falling to 1 - 3 ft by night. Offshore, it will be 3 - 7 ft, rising to 8 ft at times, then falling to 2 -4 ft by night.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
