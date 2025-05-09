Alebb Katara Claims Win At Al Rayyan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Alebb Katara, ridden by Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri, clinched victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, bringing the curtain down on the horse racing season at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The event marked the conclusion of the 48th Race Meeting, which featured six additional races. Among the winners was War Effort, guided by jockey Rashid Ali Al-Marri, who triumphed in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60) over 1200m.

Gold Medallist, with Alberto Sanna in the saddle, secured first place in the 1900m Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60).

In the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70), Main Reef emerged victorious under jockey Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik. Dhi Qar Zakhir, ridden by Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi, won the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (0-65) over 1900m, while Lightning Struck claimed the Purebred Arabian Handicap (0-65), 1700m race, with Al-Marri riding to a second win of the day.