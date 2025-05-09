Qatar Auto Museum Presents Vehicle Design Off-Track Award At Shell Eco-Marathon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its growing collaboration with Shell, Qatar Auto Museum (QAM) proudly launched the inaugural Vehicle Design Off-Track Award at the 2025 Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and Middle East, held in Doha from February 8–12, 2025.

The award celebrates excellence in visual innovation and sustainable vehicle design, judged across five categories: Aesthetics, Ergonomics, Technical Feasibility, Aerodynamics, and Sustainability Practices.

In its first edition, 22 university teams from nine countries-including Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Qatar-submitted proposals. Indonesia's Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember won in both categories: the Antasena Falcon 2.0 for Prototype and ITS Team Sapuangin's Urban Concept vehicle powered by internal combustion.

The second edition of the award took place at Shell Eco-marathon Americas, held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway from April 2–6, 2025, where teams from the US and Canada braved unpredictable weather to present innovative designs in both Prototype and Urban Concept categories.

Cedarville University's“Karcharias” and Saint Thomas Academy's hydrogen-powered vehicle earned top honours for their creative use of materials, aerodynamic form, and user-centered design.

The Qatar Auto Museum will serve as a hub for culture and innovation by showcasing one of the most vibrant and passionate car culture communities in the world through an unmatched collection of automobiles and engaging exhibitions and experiences that unite innovators, designers, engineers, collectors, and policymakers through a shared passion for cars.

The Qatar Auto Museum Vehicle Design Off-Track Award will next be presented at Shell Eco-marathon Europe and Africa 2025, taking place at Silesia Ring in Kamień Śląski, Poland, from June 10–15, continuing Qatar Auto Museum's mission to support future-facing mobility solutions and showcase global talent in automotive design. Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic programme that challenges student teams to design and manufacture vehicles that can travel the farthest using the least amount of fuel. The programme aims to push the boundaries of what is technically possible and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers to develop future energy solutions.