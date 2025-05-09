Samsung's Galaxy Set To Expand With S25 Edge Unveiling May 13

Samsung Electronics is set to launch its thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone yet - the Galaxy S25 Edge - in a strategic move aimed at revitalizing the stagnant global smartphone market, Azernews reports.

The company announced Thursday that the unveiling will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. KST, and will be streamed live via Samsung's official newsroom website, Samsung, and its YouTube channel.

While full specifications remain under wraps, several major tech media outlets have reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be just 5.8 millimeters thick (0.23 inches), making it 1.4 millimeters thinner than the standard Galaxy S25 model. Despite its ultra-slim design, the Edge is expected to offer flagship-level performance, likely powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor - the same high-end chipset found in other S25 variants.

According to industry sources, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between the Galaxy S25 Plus, which retails at 1.353 million won ($968.86), and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, priced at 1.698 million won ($1,216.33).

This launch breaks with Samsung's traditional three-tier structure of Standard, Plus, and Ultra models, which has been in place since the Galaxy S20 debuted in 2020. The introduction of the Edge marks the first significant shakeup in the Galaxy S lineup in over five years.

Adding intrigue is the timing of the release. Samsung typically unveils its Galaxy S series in the first quarter, followed by its foldable Z series in the third quarter. A May launch suggests a strategic bid to boost second-quarter performance, tapping into a lull in the premium smartphone calendar.

The ultra-thin smartphone battle is expected to intensify later this year, with Apple rumored to be developing its own ultra-slim flagship, the iPhone 17 Air, potentially launching as early as September. Early reports suggest the new iPhone could be just 5.5 millimeters thick - even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge - setting the stage for a fierce competition in design innovation.

Analysts see these moves by Samsung and Apple as part of a broader effort to rekindle consumer interest amid sluggish demand and rising competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturers in the foldable phone segment. For Samsung, the Edge model could be a critical step toward regaining lost market share and reinforcing its position in the premium device category.

Insiders have hinted at new AI-enhanced camera features and a vapor-chamber cooling system, both optimized for the Edge's slim frame. If confirmed, these could set a new benchmark for performance in ultra-thin smartphones.