All J & K Chess Association Announces Kashmir Province Chess Championship

The association in a statement said that the tournament will be held at Srinagar Sports Club in Wazir Bagh and will feature competitions in multiple age groups: Under-07, Under-09, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 - for both boys and girls.

“This championship is designed to select the best players from Kashmir division who will go on to represent the region in the upcoming UT Level Chess Championships 2025-26, scheduled to begin on May 21 in Srinagar or Jammu,” the statement reads.

The Association has extended a warm invitation to young and enthusiastic chess players from across the Kashmir Division to participate in this significant event. Participants must register by submitting their entry forms no later than May 14, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. No on-spot entries will be allowed.

Interested players may contact: 9649260371, 7006401589, or 9697345389.

