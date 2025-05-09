Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Tomb Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

2025-05-09 03:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors, as May 10 marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, the great son of the Azerbaijani people and the National Leader.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to the National Leader.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also paid tribute to the National Leader.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The head of state and the First Lady then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician, Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid tribute to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

