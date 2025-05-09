President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Tomb Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to the National Leader.
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also paid tribute to the National Leader.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The head of state and the First Lady then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician, Zarifa Aliyeva.
They also paid tribute to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.
