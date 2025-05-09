War Update: 71 Assaults Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector, 193 Engagements Along Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 8, there were 193 recorded combat engagements on the frontline, with Ukrainian Defense Forces repelling the highest number of Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , reflecting the situation as of 8:00 on Friday, May 9.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 18 airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using one missile and dropping 32 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the invaders carried out nearly 4,000 shelling attacks, including 67 from multiple rocket launch systems, and used 2,659 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas including Brusky, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vorozhba, Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, and Nova Sloboda in Sumy region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 16 clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, two command posts, five artillery systems, a military supply storage facility, and four other critical enemy assets.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were also four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 27 attacks near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk secto r, the Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults near Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , six engagements occurred near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions nine times near Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped 71 assault and offensive actions by Russian forces near Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka secto r, Ukraine's forces repelled 28 Russian attacks near Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne, Burlatske, and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks. The enemy also conducted nine airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and settlements using 17 guided bombs and carried out 274 artillery strikes, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Huliaipole sector .

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no signs of offensive group formations by Russian forces.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 9, 2025, are estimated at about 963,270 personnel, with an additional 1,300 losses in the past 24 hours.

